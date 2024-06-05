‘Non-Stop Love, Laughter and Drama’: Alec Baldwin and Wife Hilaria Given Own Reality TV Show – Despite Pending Manslaughter Charges Against Him

Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria will be launching their own reality television show, despite the pending manslaughter charges against the Hollywood star.

In a statement on Wednesday, TLC confirmed that The Baldwins will air on the network in 2025 and follow the family as they “invite viewers into the home they share with their seven growing kids.”

Variety reports:

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are inviting viewers into their chaotic home for a reality series airing on TLC in 2025. The husband and wife duo announced the show (working title “The Baldwins“) in a video posted to Instagram, in which their seven children run around the house screaming. “We’re inviting you into our home to experience the ups and downs; the good, the bad, the wild and the crazy,” Alec says in the video. “Home is the place we love to be most.” As he attempts to wrangle a horde of kids, he adds, “We are the Baldwins, and we’re going to TLC! God help you all.”

“Alec and Hilaria Baldwin have been making headlines since they were married nearly 12 years ago,” TLC said in a statement. “In this TLC follow-doc series, Alec and Hilaria invite viewers into the home they share with their seven growing kids. For the first time, they’re opening up their family lives and bringing everyone in to join in the nonstop love, laughter and drama.”

The announcement coincides with Alec Baldwin’s upcoming criminal trial on manslaughter charges related to the tragic death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. If convicted of involuntary manslaughter, Baldwin could face up to 18 months in prison.

According to prosecutors, Baldwin recklessly pointed a firearm at Hutchins and pulled the trigger during a scene rehearsal. Additionally, as a producer of the film, Baldwin has been criticized for not adhering to required safety standards.

Meanwhile, his wife, Hilaria, was caught faking her heritage by pretending to have a Spanish identity and changing her name from Hillary.

This will certainly be one to miss.