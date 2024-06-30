Nigel Farage Receives a Hero’s Welcome at Rally for Reform Party UK Ahead of General Election

The Gateway Pundit reported that the political landscape in the UK was rocked by the unexpected return of Brexit champion Nigel Farage.

Farage announced his return to politics, declaring he will stand as a Reform party MP in the General Elections on July 4th.

Farage’s reversed his course after previously declining to run, and – what’s more – he is taking over the leadership of the Reform party.

Farage is back ‘for the next five years’ – to supplant Tories as the Opposition and fight for power in 2029.

Watch:

@Nigel_Farage enters to a stunning hero’s welcome at his Trump-style rally for @reformparty_uk just days before the UK general election pic.twitter.com/MmIbIzNXpc — Raheem. (@RaheemKassam) June 30, 2024

The Rally For Reform has begun! pic.twitter.com/l2GV1Cbs8L — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) June 30, 2024

In February, Farage addressed CPAC and called President Trump the bravest man he has ever met. Nigel also stressed the importance of a Donald Trump victory to save the Western World.

Nigel Farage: I know what it’s like to be demonized. I know what it’s like to be called all the names under the sun. But I can tell you he’s been through a lot more of it than I have. And simply, folks, I believe that Donald Trump is the bravest man that I have ever met in my life. I really do. I really, really do believe it.

So now it’s not just me in the European Parliament. There are new parties right across the continent. We’ve got European elections happening on the 9 June this year that’s going to see many, many more people coming in that want to fight the globalist agenda.

And, it’s not just me from the United Kingdom thinking Trump needs to win this election and needs to win this election not just for America, but frankly for the Western world and perhaps even saving the very elements of our Western civilization that we hold dear.

A new poll shows the Reform Party leading Conservatives for the first time in the lead-up to the election.