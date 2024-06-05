NEW: Democrat Wisconsin AG Josh Kaul Indicts Trump Attorneys in Connection with 2020 Alternate Electors Plan

Why did Josh Kaul wait more than three years to bring the charges?

Democrat Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul on Tuesday indicted two Trump lawyers and one aide in connection with the 2020 alternate electors plan.

“Attorney General Josh Kaul today announced the filing of a criminal complaint charging Kenneth J. Chesebro, Michael A. Roman, and James R. Troupis with conspiring to commit the crime of uttering as genuine a forged writing or object, in violation of Wis. Stat. §§ 939.31 and 943.38(2). The crime charged is a Class H felony, punishable by a fine not to exceed $10,000 or imprisonment not to exceed six years, or both, pursuant to Wis. Stat. § 939.50(3)(h).” The Wisconsin DOJ announced.

Chesebro, Roman, and Troupis are each facing up to 6 years in prison and fines of up to $10,000.

All three men are due in court on September 19.

“The criminal complaint in this case alleges that the defendants were part of a conspiracy to present a certificate of purported electoral votes from individuals who were not Wisconsin’s duly appointed electors,” said Attorney General Kaul. “The Wisconsin Department of Justice is committed to protecting the integrity of our electoral process.”

Democrat state attorneys general in Nevada, Arizona, and Michigan have also charged Trump 2020 alternate electors.

Last month Trump attorneys Christina Bobb, Jenna Ellis, Rudy Giuliani and John Eastman were indicted by an Arizona grand jury after the state’s Democrat Attorney General Kris Mayes pursued charges.

In July Democrat Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel criminally charged 16 dueling ‘Trump electors’ in the state’s 2020 election.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis previously indicted three of Trump’s alternate electors in Georgia as part of her RICO and conspiracy case against Trump.

When the Democrats cast alternate electors it’s called ‘dueling electors.’ When the Republicans cast alternate electors it’s called ‘fake electors’ and indictments come down from crooked Democrat attorneys general.

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

