NEW: Supreme Court to Weigh in on Restrictions on Sex Changes for Minors

The US Supreme Court will weigh in on restrictions on sex changes for minors.
The Biden Regime challenged Tennessee’s ban on puberty blockers and genital mutilation for minors.
The Supreme Court will hear arguments in the US v. Skremetti in October.
Fox News reported:
The U.S. Supreme Court decided Monday to review the Biden administration’s “equal protection” challenge to Tennessee’s ban on puberty blockers and transgender surgeries for minors.
The case, U.S. v. Skrmetti, will be argued in the term that starts in October.
It is the first time the high court will consider restrictions on puberty blockers, hormone therapy and surgery for minors.
Tennessee is one of 22 states that has measures banning such medical intervention for minors.
A federal appeals court had allowed the law in Tennessee and Kentucky to go into effect pending the outcome of ongoing litigation.
“Tennessee adopted a law that said, if you’re under 18, a doctor can’t provide you with hormone treatments or puberty blockers or gender reassignment surgery, for gender purposes. And we were sued by the DOJ, the ACLU and Lambda Legal,” Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti said in an interview with Fox News last month. “We won in the Sixth Circuit, and now they’re trying to get the US Supreme Court to address that. But the bottom line is the Court of Appeal saw it was states have the authority to decide whether or not these treatments should be legal within their boundaries. And some states authorize them. Some states don’t. That’s the way our system works.”