New Poll Finds Trump Within Striking Distance of Biden in Blue Minnesota

A new poll that came out after the sham New York City verdict finds Trump inching up on Joe Biden in notoriously blue Minnesota.

This is amazing if you consider the state’s history. Minnesota hasn’t gone Republican in a presidential election since 1972. If Trump won there it would be historic and cause Democrats to lose it completely.

Perhaps the people of Minneapolis are tired of the rampant crime that has gotten out of control in recent years.

Breitbart News reported:

Poll: Trump Is on Biden’s Heels in Blue Minnesota After Conviction Former President Donald Trump is within striking distance of President Joe Biden in blue Minnesota, according to a poll taken after his conviction in the Manhattan business records trial. The Star Tribune/MPR News/KARE 11 poll, published Monday, finds that Biden leads with 45 percent of support among likely voters in a three-way race with Trump and independent Robert Kennedy Jr. Trump garners 41 percent of the response, followed by Kennedy Jr. at 6 percent. Biden’s edge on Trump falls just outside the ± 3.5 percentage point margin of error. Another seven percent of respondents are undecided, while two percent would support another candidate. The four-point margin between Trump and Biden underscores the 45th president’s competitiveness in a state that has gone blue in every presidential election for the past 50 years. Trump nearly won the state in 2016 against twice-failed Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, losing by just 1.5 percentage points. “Biden’s lead over Trump is driven largely by a 45-point advantage in Hennepin and Ramsey counties,” notes the Star Tribune’s Ryan Faircloth. “Trump leads everywhere else, including in other counties of the Twin Cities area, where he was up 12 percentage points.”

Can you even imagine the left’s reaction if Trump won Minnesota?

New: President Joe Biden holds a 45-41% lead over former President Donald Trump in Minnesota, according to a new Star Tribune/MPR News/KARE 11 Minnesota Poll. But GOP voters are more enthusiastic about their candidate, https://t.co/pmlA8YOeWy — Ryan Faircloth (@RyanFaircloth) June 10, 2024

This can be done if people get out and vote. It would be worth it just to see Democrats and the media melt down.