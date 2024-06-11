New Jersey’s Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control Reviews Liquor Licenses at Trump’s Golf Course Following Sham Conviction

The New Jersey Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) has once again targeted the liquor licenses of properties owned by him.

This action comes in the wake of Trump’s recent sham conviction, aimed at tarnishing the reputation of a president who dared to challenge the status quo.

The ABC is currently assessing whether Trump’s conviction infringes upon a clause in the state law that restricts licenses based on criminal history.

The scrutiny involves the licenses of Trump National Golf Club Colts Neck, Trump National Golf Club Pine Hill, and the Lamington Farm Club.

“ABC is reviewing the impact of President Trump’s conviction on the above referenced licenses, and declines further comment at this time,” stated Attorney General Matthew Platkin’s office to Fox News on Tuesday.

More from Fox News:

According to New Jersey state law, “No license of any class shall be issued to any person under the age of 18 years or to any person who has been convicted of a crime involving moral turpitude.” Trump was convicted on 34 counts of falsifying business records in a New York City court on May 30, but that appears to have had little effect on his level of support. Former Attorney General of New Jersey Gurbir Grewal tried to pull the liquor license from Trump National Golf Club Colts Neck in 2019, citing a fatal car accident caused by an intoxicated driver leaving the club. The case ultimately resulted in the club paying approximately $400,000 to the ABC and restricting the availability of alcohol on the premises to specific areas.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that the New York City Police Department (NYPD) is reportedly preparing to revoke former President Donald Trump’s license to carry a gun, a senior police told far-left CNN.

Trump’s New York concealed carry license was quietly suspended on April 1, 2023, following his indictment on sham charges in New York. Two of the three pistols he was licensed to carry were turned over to the NYPD on March 31, 2023. The third gun listed on Trump’s license was “lawfully moved to Florida,” according to the same source.

After Trump was convicted of 34 felonies on May 30, 2024, in made-up crimes, he could potentially be in violation of multiple state and federal laws if he still possesses that third gun in Florida.

Under federal law, specifically the Gun Control Act of 1968, it is illegal for anyone who has been convicted of a felony to own or possess a firearm or ammunition.