New Hampshire Man on Trial for Threatening to Kill Presidential Candidates, Found Dead While Jury Was Deciding Verdict

A New Hampshire man who was charged with threatening to kill presidential candidates last year has been found dead as a jury was deciding his verdict.

Tyler Anderson, 30, of Dover, was charged with three counts of sending a threat using interstate commerce has found dead as a jury was making a verdict.

A court filing from Anderson’s trial reads, “The government has learned that the defendant is deceased.”

One of the threatening texts was sent to former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.

Court documents revealed after Anderson received a text message from Ramswamy’s campaign inviting him to a breakfast event in Portsmouth, Anderson responded by writing he would ‘shoot Vivek in the head, and the other message threatened to kill everyone at the event and desecrate their corpses.’

The FBI reported that Anderson sent similar texts to “multiple other campaigns” but did not specify which campaigns received the threats.

