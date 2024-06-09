New Gen 47’s Historic Pro-Trump Rap Concert With Waka Flocka Flame Postponed as Trump Faces Lawfare Conviction and Sentencing in New York

The Democrats’ lawfare against Trump killed the party…

With Alvin Bragg’s rigged trial resulting in a guilty verdict, Trump’s sentencing hearing on July 11, and the upcoming RNC convention next month, New Gen 47 PAC has postponed its June 14 launch event featuring President Trump and rapper Waka Flocka Flame due to scheduling conflicts.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, the jury returned a verdict in Alvin Bragg’s lawfare ‘hush money’ trial last Thursday: Guilty on all 34 counts! The sentencing was set for July 11.

Trump is rapidly picking up support with minority and young voters, and the Democrats had to stop him.

The Gateway Pundit recently reported that we entered into a partnership with New Gen 47 PAC to provide exclusive coverage of a series of concerts in the coming months that will promote national unity and encourage Americans to support Donald J. Trump for president.

Their launch event, previously set for June 14 in Maimi, Florida, would have featured a performance by famous Atlanta-based ‘No Hands’ rapper Waka Flocka Flame.

The rapper has previously shown support for President Trump in multiple social media posts and tweeted his official endorsement for Trump last October:

TRUMP2024 — Waka Flocka Flame (@WakaFlocka) October 16, 2023

Waka Flocka's team recently told The Gateway Pundit, “The president, upon arrival, shook things up, said things, and made comments that were out of the box, out of the ordinary, and quite frankly surprising to most.” They continued, “However, this is exactly what made him unique and worthy of leading this country. Waka is one of many who may have questioned the approach, but that line of questioning is what led him to such stern support today.”

New Gen 47 PAC provided the following to The Gateway Pundit for our readers regarding the update:

We regret to inform you that the Waka Flocka Flame concert scheduled for June 14, 2024 has been postponed until further notice. Please stay tuned for updates at newgen47.com and on our social media for upcoming events and a newly scheduled date for the concert in Miami, Florida.

New Gen is currently issuing refunds or vouchers to any concert ticket holders.

You can follow along for breaking updates on New Gen 47's Truth Social, X, and Instagram pages, as well as at The Gateway Pundit.

Stay tuned for updates on New Gen 47 PAC's newly scheduled concert and other upcoming events in swing states!