New Details Emerge on Fed Probe of New York Mayor Eric Adams and Top Adviser’s Trips to China

The Gateway Pundit reported on Mayor Eric Adams’ arrogance and deflection when confronted about why his shady campaign fundraising activities are in front of a grand jury.

“I don’t know, I’m not a lawyer. I’m Eric Adams — the mayor! Ex-cop!” He said while dodging reporters in East Harlem on Saturday.

In February, the home of a top aide to New York City Mayor Eric Adams was raided by FBI agents.

FBI agents descended on the Bronx home of Winnie Greco, a top aide who is under investigation for using her position to benefit her improperly.

In November, the FBI seized NYC Mayor Eric Adams’ cellphones and iPad amid a federal corruption investigation related to his 2021 campaign.

The Gateway Pundit also previously reported that the FBI conducted a raid on the Brooklyn residence of Brianna Suggs, the chief fundraiser for New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

FBI agents conducted coordinated raids on the residences of a New York City Hall staffer, a former Turkish Airlines executive, on the same day the FBI conducted a raid on the Brooklyn residence of Brianna Suggs, the chief fundraiser for New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

Now, new details have emerged about the Federal probe.

The New York Post reports that the feds are looking for private emails and records of trips they made to China.

According to The National Review, Adams and his aides used private email addresses, and possibly a private server, to correspond about official business during a 2014 trip to China.

From The Post:

Both the FBI and federal prosecutors have flagged at least one trip taken by Adams which was partly funded by the Chinese Communist Party. Adams made seven trips to China between 2014 and 2021 when he was Brooklyn Borough President, organized by key adviser Winnie Greco who ran the non-profit Sino-America New York Brooklyn Archway Association Corp. and was then a volunteer at Adam’s office. The discoveries were made as part of a widening investigation into alleged public corruption involving Greco and the New York City mayor, a source close to the probe told The Post.

It is not yet known what specific evidence the feds are seeking about Adams’ China trips or how it would fit into a wider investigation, or what they believe was discussed in their private emails.