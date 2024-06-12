New Details About Senator Fetterman’s Car Accident Emerge

New details about Senator John Fetterman’s recent car accident have emerged.

Democrat Senator John Fetterman (PA) and his wife Gisele Fetterman, were injured in a car crash Sunday morning in Maryland and transported to a nearby hospital.

According to reports, John Fetterman was driving and crashed his vehicle into the back of a Chevy Impala.

“According to a preliminary investigation, a Chevrolet Traverse and a Chevrolet Impala were both traveling west on I-70 when for unknown reasons, the Traverse struck the rear of the Impala,” Maryland State Police said in a statement.

“A passenger in the Traverse and the operator of the Impala were transported by ambulance to War Memorial Hospital in West Virginia for treatment of their injuries,” authorities said.

John Fetterman suffered a bruised shoulder.

Senator Fetterman and his wife were released from the hospital after treatment for minor injuries.

According to a Maryland State Police report, Senator Fetterman is ‘at fault’ for the car accident. The report stated that Fetterman was traveling “at a high rate of speed, well over the posted speed limit” when he slammed into the Chevy Impala.

The posted speed limit was 70 miles per hour and a witness said Fetterman flew by her at a high rate of speed!

Fetterman was NOT tested for drugs or alcohol. No citations were issued. Both vehicles involved in the accident were towed away.

USA Today reported: