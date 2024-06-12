New Details About Senator Fetterman’s Car Accident Emerge

New details about Senator John Fetterman’s recent car accident have emerged.
Democrat Senator John Fetterman (PA) and his wife Gisele Fetterman, were injured in a car crash Sunday morning in Maryland and transported to a nearby hospital.
According to reports, John Fetterman was driving and crashed his vehicle into the back of a Chevy Impala.
“According to a preliminary investigation, a Chevrolet Traverse and a Chevrolet Impala were both traveling west on I-70 when for unknown reasons, the Traverse struck the rear of the Impala,” Maryland State Police said in a statement.
“A passenger in the Traverse and the operator of the Impala were transported by ambulance to War Memorial Hospital in West Virginia for treatment of their injuries,” authorities said.
John Fetterman suffered a bruised shoulder.
Senator Fetterman and his wife were released from the hospital after treatment for minor injuries.
According to a Maryland State Police report, Senator Fetterman is ‘at fault’ for the car accident. The report stated that Fetterman was traveling “at a high rate of speed, well over the posted speed limit” when he slammed into the Chevy Impala.
The posted speed limit was 70 miles per hour and a witness said Fetterman flew by her at a high rate of speed!
Fetterman was NOT tested for drugs or alcohol. No citations were issued. Both vehicles involved in the accident were towed away.
USA Today reported:
Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., was speeding and “at fault” for the car accident that landed him, his wife and another driver in the hospital on Sunday, according to a Maryland State Police report obtained by USA TODAY.
Fetterman, driving a Chevrolet Traverse, passed a witness on I-70 in northwest Maryland “at a high rate of speed, well over the posted speed limit” before rear ending a Chevrolet Impala around 7:45 a.m. near the exit to I-68, the six-page report said. The speed limit was 70 miles per hour.
Fetterman and the other driver were not tested for alcohol or substance use, the report said. No citations were given and an investigation is ongoing, according to a Maryland State Police statement to USA TODAY earlier this week. A spokesperson for Fetterman did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.
Both vehicles were towed from the site of the accident and Fetterman, his wife Gisele Fetterman, and the driver of the other car, a 62-year-old woman from Pennsylvania, were taken to War Memorial Hospital in West Virginia in ambulances.