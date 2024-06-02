New Dallas Mavericks Owner and Casino Billionaire Miriam Adelson to Donate into Trump Super PAC

New Dallas Mavericks owner and casino tycoon Miriam Adelson has confirmed her backing for Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign by pledging to be a primary financier for the Preserve America super PAC.

This continues the legacy she and her late husband, Sheldon Adelson, established as prominent donors in Republican political circles. During the 2020 election cycle, the couple generously donated $90 million to the super PAC that supported Trump.

Adelson, whose net worth hovers around a staggering $29.5 billion, has decisively ended her neutrality from the Republican primaries, choosing instead to throw her considerable financial weight behind Trump’s campaign. Her involvement is poised to inject an unprecedented level of funding and confidence into the Trump camp.

Dave Carney, a seasoned Republican strategist and head of the Preserve America super PAC told Reuters, “Our goal is to raise more than we did last time, which was about $100 million.” Although specific figures from Adelson remain undisclosed.

Politico reported: