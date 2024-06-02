New Dallas Mavericks Owner and Casino Billionaire Miriam Adelson to Donate into Trump Super PAC

New Dallas Mavericks owner and casino tycoon Miriam Adelson has confirmed her backing for Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign by pledging to be a primary financier for the Preserve America super PAC.
This continues the legacy she and her late husband, Sheldon Adelson, established as prominent donors in Republican political circles. During the 2020 election cycle, the couple generously donated $90 million to the super PAC that supported Trump.
Adelson, whose net worth hovers around a staggering $29.5 billion, has decisively ended her neutrality from the Republican primaries, choosing instead to throw her considerable financial weight behind Trump’s campaign. Her involvement is poised to inject an unprecedented level of funding and confidence into the Trump camp.
Dave Carney, a seasoned Republican strategist and head of the Preserve America super PAC told Reuters, “Our goal is to raise more than we did last time, which was about $100 million.” Although specific figures from Adelson remain undisclosed.
Politico reported:
Adelson, who is the principal shareholder of Las Vegas Sands and who also has a majority stake in the Dallas Mavericks with her son-in-law, has an estimated net worth of $33.3 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
Adelson’s expected investment represents a major boost for Trump, who has been cultivating her as part of a broader effort to bring major GOP donors into the fold. The former president has met with Adelson a handful of times in recent months and has also spoken with her on the phone, according to another person familiar with the talks. Adelson decided to sit out the Republican primary despite being wooed by a number of candidates.
Trump has been looking to make up a substantial fundraising gap with Biden and is leaning on big donors for help. Through the end of April, Biden’s campaign account had $84 million cash on hand, compared to $49 million for Trump.
Adelson’s relationship with Trump stretches back years. Miriam and Sheldon had a seat on the dais at Trump’s 2017 inauguration, and in 2018 Trump awarded Miriam, a physician who specializes in drug addiction rehabilitation, the Presidential Medal of Freedom. In a 2021 POLITICO story about Miriam Adelson’s political activity, Trump praised her as a “wonderful woman who her husband loved greatly and, at the same time, respected for her great intelligence.”