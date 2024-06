NEVER FORGET: US Government Has Now Held Jeremy Brown in Prison for 1,000 Days for Leaking Video of FBI Trying to Recruit Him for January 6

Jeremy Brown is a Green Beret and former Republican candidate for Congress in Florida’s 14th Congressional District. Brown served in the United States Army from 1992 to 2012 and reached the rank of Special Forces Master Sergeant.

Jeremy Brown served his country honorably.

Jeremy Brown NEVER entered the US Capitol on January 6. His crime was, in reality, refusing to be an FBI informant, as TGP described in several previous posts.

As The Gateway Pundit reported over two years ago now, Jeremy Brown refused to be an informant for Chris Wray’s FBI on January 6 — They wanted him to be one of their undercover operatives at the Jan. 6 Trump rallies. He refused, and later released video of the agents coming to his home to recruit him to do their dirty work.

So the FBI stormed his home at 3:45 PM on a Thursday in October 2021 and arrested him on bogus misdemeanor charges.

Jeremy Brown has now been a political prisoner of the Biden regime for over 1,000 days!

Jeremy’s supporters released this statement today.

** Please donate to Jeremy Brown’s defense fund today if you can.

Jeremy Brown did nothing wrong. But he did expose Chris Wray’s lies.

Jeremy joined the Oath Keepers in November of 2020 following the controversial presidential elections and went to Washington DC to provide security at the many protests and rallies that were planned in DC that week.

In March of 2021, Jeremy Brown began speaking out about how the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF) contacted him in December 2020 and attempted to recruit him to spy on patriots and everyday Americans on January 6th.

In December 2020 FBI agents contacted Jeremy Brown at his home for “posting some things online.”

Jeremy later released video surveillance of the FBI contacting him at his home. And Jeremy then later released an audio recording of his actual meetup with the FBI.

Jeremy struggled for months about whether or not to go public with this information. But according to his Facebook page — “After listening to politicians and the FBI Director, Chris Wray, tell lie after bald-faced lie to the American People, he could not stay silent any longer.”

Jeremy decided his desire to protect and defend the American people and the TRUTH are more important than privacy or personal safety.

So in March 2021, Jeremy joined Brandon Gray on Banned.TV to explain what happened to him after he joined the Oath Keepers in November.

Jeremy released a video of his encounter with government officials when they came to his home. Jeremy also released audio of his meeting with the FBI at a local restaurant when they tried to recruit him to work undercover for him on January 6th in Washington DC.

Jeremy explained in his video that the FBI called his cellphone and asked for a meeting after trying to contact him at his house. Jeremy then met with the FBI agents at a restaurant in Ybor City in December 2020. He told Brandon Gray that 38 seconds into the interview the FBI attempted to recruit him to spy on the Oath Keepers.

The Gateway Pundit first spoke with Jeremy Brown in June 2021 after he went public with his incredible story. Jeremy was SAFE at the time, but laying low and keeping on the situation until he says he has “a full grasp on any fallout that is sure to result.”

In September 2021 the same agents who tried to recruit him months earlier returned to Jeremy Brown’s home with nearly two dozen agents to arrest him.

The Gateway Pundit was notified the next morning by his family and an attorney. The FBI searched their house, RV, and trailer for hours. Then they arrested Jeremy and took him away.

Jeremy Brown is a Green Beret and served in the United States Army from 1992 to 2012 and reached the rank of Special Forces Master Sergeant.

The Gateway Pundit spoke with Jeremy’s girlfriend after his arrest. She told us Jeremy would later appear in Pinellas County Court. Jeremy was charged with trespassing, a misdemeanor. The FBI later made up charges against Jeremy Brown after they scoured his home and found military weapons that his brother left him when he passed away. The FBI was in Jeremy’s home for 5-and-a-half hours looking for evidence. We were told the FBI did not read Jeremy his rights.

Jeremy Brown NEVER entered the US Capitol on January 6. His real crime was refusing to be an FBI informant.

As we reported months ago, Jeremy Brown refused to be an informant for the dirty FBI — They wanted him to be one of their plants at the Jan. 6 Trump rallies. He refused So they stormed his home months later and arrested him on bogus charges.

Jeremy Brown was sentenced to over seven years in prison in 2023.

