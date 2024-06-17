Nashville Journalist Michael Patrick Leahy Faces Jail Time in Tennessee Over Trans Shooter’s Deranged Journals – Will Appear in Court This Morning

The chilling manifesto of Covenant School shooter Audrey Elizabeth Hale, a biological female who identified as a transgender male at the time of her horrific attack on March 27, 2023, was leaked again on Friday.

Star News Digital Media, Inc., which owns and operates The Star, and the publication’s editor-in-chief, Michael Patrick Leahy, are currently plaintiffs in lawsuits seeking to compel the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) and the FBI to release Hale’s writings, including those referred to as a manifesto.

The Tennessee Star confirmed on Wednesday that it had obtained nearly four dozen pages of Hale’s writings from a source familiar with the investigation. The March 11, 2023 entry revealed her intense desire to possess a “penis.”

Hale’s diary entry begins with the title “My Imaginary Penis” and includes a crude drawing. “My penis exists in my head. I swear to god I’m a male,” wrote Hale in the diary. She then expressed her desire to have a penis for heterosexual intercourse, according to The Tennessee Star.

Further into the document, Hale details the challenges faced when using the name Aiden on a job application, which led to complications during a background check. The writings also reveal a narrative of torment about being raised as a girl, describing it as “torture.”

“I hate parental views; how my mom sees me as a daughter – and she’d not bear to want to lose that daughter because a son would be the death of Audrey.”

Ten days ago, The Gateway Pundit published an exclusive image from the Audrey Hale collection.

The image below comes from the car of killer Audrey Elizabeth Hale, who self-identified as a male named “Aiden.”

This comes from two pages in the 80-page journal recovered by the MNPD on March 27, 2023.

This image comes from a source familiar with the Covenant killer investigation.

Now the reporter who exposed this journal by the mass killer is under attack by the Biden regime.

Michael Patrick Leahy was ordered to court on Monday to appear before the judge overseeing the Nashville Covenant School mass shooting case.

Tennessee Chancery Court Judge l'Ashea Myles ordered Michael Patrick Leahy, who also serves as CEO of Star News Digital Media, to appear before the court to determine whether Leahy and The Star violated any court orders related to publishing news stories on the shooter's writings.

Government officials worked diligently to prevent the killer's writings from going public for some reason.

Leahy confirmed he will appear before court on Monday. He reportedly faces contempt charges and possibly jail time for publishing the deranged rantings of the Covenant shooter's writings.

Leahy also vowed not to reveal his source to the court.

Michael Patrick Leahy will appear in court this morning.

We will continue to post developments on this story.