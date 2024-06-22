MUST WATCH: Young Trump Supporter Brought to Tears Meeting His Favorite President

This is the side of Trump the media never shows.
A young boy dressed just like Trump was brought to tears meeting his favorite President.
President Trump on Saturday arrived in Philadelphia after delivering a speech at the Faith & Freedom Coalition Conference in DC.
Trump visited Tony & Nick’s in Philadelphia for some cheesesteaks and to promote his “no tax on tips” promise.
Supporters chanted “USA! USA! USA!” as Trump entered the restaurant.
A young Trump supporter got emotional after meeting his favorite president.
“Make sure he gets a special sandwich for himself,” Trump said.
“Look at him, huh?” Trump said as he realized the young boy was brought to tears.
President Trump signed a $20 bill for the child and took a photo with him.
“We’re gonna add some value to it,” Trump said as he signed the $20 bill. “If your parents don’t want you, I’ll take you!”
WATCH:
MUST WATCH: Young supporter brought to tears meeting President Trump! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6NCSJ6K6rH
— Margo Martin (@margommartin) June 22, 2024
This boy’s life will be forever changed.
Young boy meets his idol! pic.twitter.com/5eiSnw9N87
— Margo Martin (@margommartin) June 22, 2024