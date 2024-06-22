MUST WATCH: Young Trump Supporter Brought to Tears Meeting His Favorite President

This is the side of Trump the media never shows.

A young boy dressed just like Trump was brought to tears meeting his favorite President.

President Trump on Saturday arrived in Philadelphia after delivering a speech at the Faith & Freedom Coalition Conference in DC.

Trump visited Tony & Nick’s in Philadelphia for some cheesesteaks and to promote his “no tax on tips” promise.

Supporters chanted “USA! USA! USA!” as Trump entered the restaurant.

A young Trump supporter got emotional after meeting his favorite president.

“Make sure he gets a special sandwich for himself,” Trump said.

“Look at him, huh?” Trump said as he realized the young boy was brought to tears.

President Trump signed a $20 bill for the child and took a photo with him.

“We’re gonna add some value to it,” Trump said as he signed the $20 bill. “If your parents don’t want you, I’ll take you!”

WATCH:

This boy’s life will be forever changed.

