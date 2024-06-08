MUST SEE: American College of Pediatricians Blasts All Major Medical Associations for Pushing Radical Gender Transition Agenda on Children

In a bold defiance of mainstream medical tyranny, the American College of Pediatricians (ACPeds) has delivered a blistering condemnation of America’s leading medical institutions.

This coalition of healthcare professionals launched the “Doctors Protecting Children Declaration” on Thursday at the National Press Club in Washington, DC.

This declaration, which is spearheaded by Dr. Jill Simons, Executive Director of the American College of Pediatricians, is an urgent plea to halt the radical gender transition protocols being imposed on vulnerable children.

The coalition, which includes a diverse group of physicians, nurses, behavioral health clinicians, and scientists, has raised the alarm about the severe physical and mental health risks associated with so-called “gender-affirming” care.

“We have serious concerns about the physical and mental health effects of the current protocols promoted for the care of children and adolescents in the United States who express discomfort with their biological sex,” said Dr. Simons during the press conference.

“This declaration was authored by the American College of Pediatricians, but really it was developed from the expertise of hundreds of doctors, researchers, and other health care workers and leaders who, for years, have been sounding the alarm on the harmful protocols that continue to be promoted by the medical organizations in the United States. Despite recent revelations from the leaked WPATH Files and the recent release of the final report from the Cass Review, these medical organizations have not changed course.”

Dr. Simons specifically named each of the major medical associations, criticizing them for promoting the gender transition agenda among vulnerable children.

“We are calling on these medical organizations of the United States, including the American Academy of Pediatrics, the Endocrine Society, the Pediatric Endocrine Society, the American Medical Association, the American Psychological Association, and the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, to follow the science and their European colleagues and immediately stop the promotion of social affirmation, puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and surgeries for children and adolescents who experience distress over their biological sex. In our declaration, we affirm that sex is a dimorphic innate trait defined in relation to an organism’s biological role in reproduction: male and female.”

These professionals argue that practices like social affirmation, puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and surgeries are neither safe nor effective in the long term.

Dr. Andre Van Mol, a board-certified family physician, criticized the ideology driving these treatments. He emphasized that gender dysphoria often resolves naturally by adulthood if not affirmed and linked it to underlying issues like mental health disorders and autism. Van Maul pointed out that the current protocols are dangerously experimental and ignore the well-being of the child.

Dr. Erika LeBaron, President-Elect of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons, spoke passionately about the ethical violations of current protocols, which contravene the principle of “do no harm.” She called for a return to medical practices that prioritize patient health over political ideology.

Dr. Karl Benzio, a board-certified psychiatrist, pointed to the growing number of countries that are rejecting gender-affirming treatments in favor of psychiatric evaluation and mental health care. He stressed that gender confusion is a psychological issue, not a biological one, and that it should be treated accordingly. He warned that the chemical and surgical interventions currently being promoted are causing irreversible damage to children’s bodies and minds.

Dr. David Olson, a private practice pediatrician and a board member of the American College of Pediatricians, voiced strong support for a pivotal declaration challenging current medical practices regarding gender transition protocols in children. Dr. Olson called on medical professionals across all specialties to carefully review the declaration and its underlying references.

“I urge all of my colleagues, regardless of your medical specialty, everywhere, to read the Declaration, read the references, and then make a careful decision and sign on. The time to act is now,” Dr. Olson said.

The “Doctors Protecting Children Declaration” marks a critical juncture in the fight against the radical gender ideology being pushed by major medical organizations.

This declaration has already been co-signed by medical and health organizations across the U.S., including the Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine (AHM), American Association of Christian Counselors (AACC), American College of Family Medicine (ACFM), Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS), Catholic Health Care Leadership Alliance (CHCLA), Catholic Medical Association (CMA), Child & Parental Rights Campaign (CPRC), Christian Medical & Dental Associations (CMDA), Coalition of Jewish Values, Colorado Principled Physicians, Genspect, Honey Lake Clinic, National Association of Catholic Nurses, National Catholic Bioethics Center (NCBC), and North Carolina Physicians For Freedom (NCPFF). Prominent pediatricians, other doctors, and health professionals from across the U.S. have also signed it.

The ACPeds and its coalition of healthcare professionals are calling on their colleagues and the public to read and support the declaration, available at doctorsprotectingchildren.org.

You can watch the 17-minute press conference below: