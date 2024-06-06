MSNBC Dope Chris Matthews Says it’s ‘Very Reasonable’ to Assume Trump Will Become a Dictator (VIDEO)

MSNBC relic Chris Matthews, who is perhaps best remembered for saying that Obama sent a thrill up his leg in 2008, recently appeared on the network’s Morning Joe program to sow fear over Donald Trump.

Matthews claimed that it’s ‘very reasonable’ to assume that if Trump is reelected that he will become a dictator.

This fear-mongering is all the left has. They can’t make a case for reelecting Joe Biden so they have been reduced to trying to scare voters out of supporting Trump.

There is absolutely zero evidence that Trump would become an authoritarian. There is however, ample evidence that Joe Biden already is an authoritarian on many issues.

Transcript via Real Clear Politics:

CHRIS MATTHEWS: This is the opposite of Donald Trump, who wants to put them before firing squads, basically. He wants put them all in jail. He’s unbelievable the way he talks about his opponents. This is exactly the choice we have a dictatorship, or a democracy. We have to choose. This election is about more than abortion, it is about the whole question of what kind of government we’re going to have? What kind of country do we want to live in, do we have a dictator who tells the U.S. Congress don’t do anything about the border, don’t do anything, let it rock n roll, let thousands come through between now and election day, it doesn’t matter if they stay here forever, as long as we win the election. He’s going to talk like that to the Supreme Court. He would love to see them give him immunity, he would love to get that. He’s probably counting on it in this trial in New York too, about the hush money. He’s probably working on some back room plan to somehow speed this to the Supreme Court and let Alito and that incredible coup they pulled off there against Judge Roberts. Alito is running the show. So, you never know what can happen with his five members. I’m telling you, Trump could end up rolling the score. “I’ve got the Congress and I’ve got the Supreme Court, I own it all, I am a dictator.” It is very reasonable to assume that’s where he’s headed.

Here’s the video:

MSNBC host Chris Matthews has a terminal case of Trump Derangement Syndrome: "I'm telling you that Trump could end up rolling the score. 'I've got the Congress, I've got the Supreme Court, I own it all, I am a dictator!' It’s very reasonable to assume that's where he’s headed." pic.twitter.com/7ga2yBXMSB — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) June 5, 2024

It’s fitting that Matthews said this on Morning Joe. In recent months, the show has become a one-stop shop for Trump Derangement Syndrome.