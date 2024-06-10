Mob of Looters Ransack AutoZone Store in Lawless California (VIDEO)

A mob of looters targeted and ransacked an AutoZone store in South Los Angeles, California.

Fox 11 reported that at least three businesses were targeted within a four-mile radius. Officials are scrambling to determine if these crimes were coordinated.

The chaos reportedly began with a street takeover that rapidly escalated into a full-blown store takeover around 4 a.m. on Monday.

Video footage from the scene revealed cars performing donuts in the intersection before dozens of spectators allegedly smashed the glass front of the AutoZone store.

Once inside, the mob ripped open a metal fence and proceeded to loot and vandalize the store.

The video also showed many stolen items being dropped as the suspects fled from the scene.

Upon arrival, police engaged in a pursuit with one suspect who eventually surrendered to authorities in the El Segundo area.

A search of the suspect’s vehicle yielded an estimated $11,000 worth of stolen items from AutoZone.

These items were subsequently returned by the police, according to Fox 11.

