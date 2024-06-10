Millionaire Banker Jonathan Kaye Claims Self-Defense: Says He Was Assaulted and Hurled Anti-Semitic Slurs by Four ‘Queers for Palestine’ Protesters Before Viral Punching Incident

Millionaire investment banker Jonathan Kaye is claiming self-defense after being caught on camera punching a woman during a Pride parade in Brooklyn.

The Gateway Pundit reported earlier that Jonathan Kaye, 52, a Managing Director at Moelis & Company, a global investment bank, was caught on video striking an unnamed woman during a Pride rally in Brooklyn last weekend.

The video footage, which has since gone viral, shows Kaye delivering a powerful right hook to an unnamed woman, causing her to stumble and fall to the ground. The New York Police Department reportedly has no information on this assault as of yet, according to the New York Post.

The 10-minute clip posted on social media platform X suggests some form of altercation before the recording. However, it does not provide any context for the events leading up to the exchange.

WATCH:

JUST IN: The man who went viral for punching someone in the face, says he was a victim of four “Queers for Palestine” protesters who allegedly assaulted him. Moelis & Co banker Jonathan Kaye is claiming he was “attacked” before being caught on film throwing a punch. Kaye says… pic.twitter.com/kdvJcKFKOQ — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 10, 2024

According to sources close to Kaye, the confrontation began when Kaye encountered a group of four protesters from ‘Queers for Palestine’ as he was returning from dinner.

Kaye reportedly warned the protesters that they were “on the wrong side” before the situation escalated rapidly. The group allegedly began to taunt Kaye, hurling anti-Semitic insults and throwing a mysterious liquid at him.

“You could say that he initiated it, but he didn’t,” a source told Daily Mail, adding, “He fell or he was chest bumped, and can’t remember that bit. But he ended up on the pavement with them four over him. He got up and swung at one as he was trying to escape, and then he ran.”

“You can clearly see in the video, if you slow it down, that he’s wet because they were throwing liquids at him. That video clip is cut and doesn’t show the entire thing. He’s never had one issue in his entire life never been arrested or anything. It was a super anti Semitic attack of four individuals ganging up against one Jewish man. It’s left him completely traumatized.”

Daily Mail reported:

They also claim that the footage shows Kaye covered in liquid, with a stain on his back, in the now-viral video. Pictures obtained by DailyMail.com show Kaye’s clothes soaked in a red liquid, which he believes was Gatorade, and blood pooling around his ankle after he was shoved to the floor. Kaye was recorded throwing a punch at the unnamed woman during a pride parade in Brooklyn on Saturday evening, although there has not been an official probe launched by the NYPD. Posters with his face, home address and cell phone number have been plastered in the area close to his $4million four-bedroom townhouse in pricey Park Slope, as neighbors erupted and demanded the father-of-three be arrested. Defending the banker, who works as a Managing Director at Moelis & Company, a leading investment bank with offices in Midtown Manhattan, the source said the whole thing was ‘super anti-Semitic’.

Moelis & Company announced that they have launched an internal investigation, according to Bloomberg.

“We have become aware that one of our employees was involved in a serious incident in Brooklyn on June 8,” Moelis said Sunday in an emailed response to questions from Bloomberg. “We take this matter very seriously and are conducting an investigation.”

According to Moelis’ website: