Maui Fire Department Battalion Chief Arrested for Child Sex Crimes

Maui Fire Department battalion chief Shawn Rogers has been arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a minor under the age of 14.

Hawaii News Now reported an indictment alleged Rogers raped a child for years, starting when the victim was around 11 years old.

The indictment alleged the sexual abuse occurred between 2019 and 2021.

In a statement, Maui Fire Chief Brad Ventura stated: “Today, the County of Maui was made aware that Shawn Rogers (52), a 25-year veteran of the Department of Fire and Public Safety, was arrested and charged for Sexual Assault in the First Degree and Continuous Sexual Assault of a Minor under 14 years old.”

“We are deeply concerned about the allegations regarding one of our firefighters. Mr. Rogers is not scheduled to work this week and we will continue to evaluate this situation as more information is available.” added Ventura.

Per KHON 2:

Rogers’s attorney claims “the allegations are 100% false.”

The arrest of Rogers comes nine months after Maui was devasted by wildfires that claimed the lives of over 100 people.

