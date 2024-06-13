Marxist Tyrant NY AG Letitia James Targeted Doctors Prescribing Ivermectin for COVID-19

New York Attorney General Letitia James has reportedly targeted doctors who prescribe Ivermectin for COVID-19.

Journalist and former Fox News producer Breanna Morello, who left the network due to the unconstitutional vaccine mandate, brought this alarming development to light.

“New York Attorney General Tish James threatened doctors that were writing out prescriptions for ivermectin to treat Covid patients. How do I know? I have the letter that was sent to a doctor. [Letitia James] needs to be dragged out in front of Congress,” Morello wrote on X.

The Marxist tyrants’ office has issued threats to healthcare providers who are prescribing ivermectin, a drug that has been utilized by some physicians as a treatment option against COVID-19.

There have now been 103 Ivermectin COVID-19 controlled studies in 29 countries that show a 61% lower risk in the early treatment of COVID-19 patients.

The letter from the New York State Office of the Attorney General (“OAG”) expressed concern about doctors advertising themselves as willing to prescribe ivermectin to New York State residents for preventing and treating COVID-19.

The OAG alleges that such advertising may mislead consumers about the effectiveness of ivermectin in fighting COVID-19 and could potentially violate New York law.

Read the full letter:

The New York State Office of the Attorney General (“OAG”) is extremely concerned that you are advertised as a doctor who is willing to prescribe the drug ivermectin to New York State residents in order to prevent and treat COVID-19. This advertisement can be found on the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (“FLCCC”) website.’ Ivermectin is not currently authorized or approved by the Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for prevention or treatment of COVID-19 in humans or animals. Ivermectin is only approved for limited human use to treat infections caused by some parasitic worms and head lice and skin conditions like rosacea. COVID-19 poses serious consequences to public health, and consumers are concerned as to how they can best protect themselves and their families. Your inclusion on the FLCCC website as a provider of ivermectin may mislead consumers as to the effectiveness of ivermectin in preventing and treating COVID-19, as well as provide physician endorsement and/or approval. Adverse effects associated with ivermectin misuse are already increasing, as shown by a rise in calls to poison control centers reporting overdoses and adverse effects. Ivermectin, even at doses approved for human use, can interact with other medications like blood-thinners, or cause overdoses that result in death. The National Institutes of Health (“NIH”) has determined that there is insufficient data to recommend ivermectin for treatment of COVID-19. Currently, the most effective way to prevent COVID-19 is by getting a COVID-19 vaccine and following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (“CDC”) guidance for treatment, which does not endorse the use of ivermectin. Therefore, any misrepresentation that ivermectin is effective at combatting and/or treating COVID-19 violates New York law. You are hereby advised to immediately cease and desist from 1) prescribing ivermectin to residents of New York State and 2) advertising on FLCCC as a provider who will prescribe ivermectin. These misleading claims about ivermectin violate New York’s consumer protection statutes, Executive Law § 63(12) and General Business Law Article 22-A §§ 349 and 350, which prohibit fraudulent and deceptive business practices and false advertising. Within the next ten (10) business days, please contact the undersigned to confirm that you have so complied. Your failure to comply with this directive may result in further action by this office. Please be advised that the Office of the Attorney General is authorized pursuant to Executive Law § 63(12) and General Business Law Article 22-A to bring suit to enjoin any deceptive acts and practices, and to seek restitution, damages, and penalties of up to $5,000 per violation (§ 350-d).”

New York Attorney General Tish James threatened doctors that were writing out prescriptions for ivermectin to treat Covid patients. How do I know? I have the letter that was sent to a doctor.@TishJames needs to be dragged out in front of Congress. pic.twitter.com/0Pv0TFHvAr — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) June 13, 2024

In December 2021, the FDA warned Americans not to use Ivermectin, which “is intended for animals” to treat or prevent COVID-19.

“Never use medications intended for animals on yourself or other people. Animal ivermectin products are very different from those approved for humans. Use of animal ivermectin for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19 in humans is dangerous,” FDA said at the time.

This was a very controversial statement at the time since the FDA pushed the drug on African migrants back in 2015, and the drug was praised in several scientific journals.

A group of brave doctors had filed a federal lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) over the agencies’ unlawful attempts to block the use of ivermectin in treating COVID-19.

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. Southern District of Texas in Galveston, argues that the FDA has overstepped its authority and unjustifiably interfered with their medical practice.

The plaintiffs, Drs. Mary Talley Bowden, Paul E. Marik, and Robert L. Apter, are contesting the FDA’s portrayal of ivermectin as dangerous for human consumption. They note that the FDA has approved ivermectin for human use since 1996 for a variety of diseases. However, they allege that with the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic, the FDA began releasing documents and social media posts discouraging the use of the anti-viral drug for COVID-19 treatment.

The FDA’s lawyers argued that the FDA was only giving advice and it was not mandatory when it told people to “stop” taking Ivermectin for COVID-19.

“The cited statements were not directives,” said Isaac Belfer, one of the lawyers. “They were not mandatory. They were recommendations. They said what parties should do. They said, for example, why you should not take ivermectin to treat COVID-19. They did not say you may not do it, you must not do it. They did not say it’s prohibited or it’s unlawful. They also did not say that doctors may not prescribe ivermectin.”

“They use informal language, that is true… It’s conversational but not mandatory,” the agency’s lawyer continued.

In March 2024, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) agreed to remove all its previous social media posts and consumer advisories that specifically addressed the use of ivermectin for the treatment or prevention of COVID-19.

“FDA loses its war on ivermectin and agrees to remove all social media posts and consumer directives regarding ivermectin and COVID, including its most popular tweet in FDA history. This landmark case sets an important precedent in limiting FDA overreach into the doctor-patient relationship,” Dr. Bowden wrote on her social media.

These posts have since been removed from the FDA’s social media platforms and website.