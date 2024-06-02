Marxist Tyrant NY AG Letitia James Loses Bid to Move Pregnancy Help Centers Lawsuit to Manhattan

The Gateway Pundit reported that Marxist tyrant New York AG Letitia James recently notified pro-life pregnancy centers in the state of possible lawsuits over allegedly misleading statements about ‘abortion pill reversal’ (APR) protocols.

On April 22, James’ office sent “Notice of Intention to Sue” threat letters to at least a dozen pregnancy help organizations that offer or share information about the APR protocol. The centers were given just five days to respond.

A collective of pregnancy help organizations are now suing the AG to block the threatened prosecutions.

Several pro-life pregnancy help organizations, represented by Thomas More Society, filed suit against the AG to block the threatened prosecutions.

Thomas More Society attorneys are requesting court intervention against the Attorney General’s threatened legal action, to safeguard the constitutional rights of Heartbeat International and the collective of pregnancy help organizations—many of which are part of Heartbeat International’s Abortion Pill Rescue® Network, or otherwise provide information about APR. At its core, James’ threatened litigation seeks to illegally silence Heartbeat International and its network member organizations from sharing their science-based, life-affirming message about the benefits, success, effectiveness, and safety of APR.

On May 24, 2024, James’s effort to relocate the lawsuit against her from its Rochester venue to New York County Court in Manhattan, where the atmosphere is more likely tto be friendly to her Marxist ways, was rejected by New York Supreme Court Justice Sam Valleriani.

Valleriani issued the consolidation order on May 24, 2024, to combine a lawsuit brought by James against pregnancy help organizations in Manhattan, New York, with the previously filed case brought by the organizations in Rochester’s Monroe County Court.

Peter Breen, Thomas More Society executive vice president and head of litigation said, “For the past month, Letitia James has tried to illegally frighten and harass New York’s pregnancy help organizations into silence, threatening them with lawsuits if they keep speaking their truthful message about Abortion Pill Reversal. We brought suit in Rochester, near to where most of the organizations are headquartered and work.”

Breen continued, “Instead of agreeing to a convenient venue, James then sued these charitable organizations in Manhattan, despite the fact that not a single one of the organizations is located there. We are pleased that the court in Monroe County agreed that the cases should be consolidated together and heard in Rochester, the ‘most fair, appropriate and logistically convenient venue,’ and not in Manhattan, which has no connection to the case.”

“We look forward to defending Heartbeat International, CompassCare, and all of New York’s pregnancy help organizations targeted by James’ unconstitutional witch-hunt. New Yorkers deserve to know that Abortion Pill Reversal is not just possible but safe and effective, and our clients have the right to share that truth with women who are undergoing a chemical abortion that they do not want to continue.”

You can read the Decision on Motion to Consolidate, dated May 21, 2024, by Justice SamL. Valleriani of the Supreme Court of the State of New York – Monroe County, here.

You can read the Verified Complaint in Heartbeat International et al. v. Letitia James, filed by Thomas More Society here.

Read a representative “Notice of Intention to Sue” sent from the AG’s office here.