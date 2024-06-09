Maria Bartiromo GRILLS James Comer: “Where are the Criminal Referrals? If That’s All True, Where are the Criminal Referrals?!” (VIDEO)

Maria Bartiromo grilled Oversight Chairman James Comer this morning on Sunday Morning Futures.

The FOX News host demanded to know where the criminal referrals were?

Maria Bartiromo: Where are the criminal referrals for Hunter Biden and James Biden over perjury, for lying to Congress? Where are the criminal referrals, if that’s all true? Where are the criminal referrals for FARA, for money laundering, for corruption, for influence peddling? Where are those?

Rep. James Comer: Yeah. Well, we’re just beginning, Maria. A lot of those crimes that the Bidons have committed, the statute of limitations has run out. That was one of the complaints that the Irish whistleblower said when we had them testify in our committee. But we’re going to deal with those, and we’re going to deal with Joe Biden. Remember, this is an investigation of Joe Biden. Hunter Biden, Jim Biden, Eric Sherwin, Devin Archer, these are all witnesses in an investigation of Joe Biden. This was always about Joe Biden. We’re going to do everything we can to hold Hunter Biden and all the different shady associates accountable. This is just the beginning. But the next step will be accountability for Joe Biden.

I think everyone that’s kept up with this investigation will be very eager to see what the next step is. This is the first step, these criminal referrals. Everything that we refer to the Department of Justice is within the statute of limitations. In fact, there’s five years statute of limitations. So if Merrick Garland Department of Justice doesn’t take this up in an inappropriate manner, then the next administration and a new Attorney General certainly can. The investigation has already been done.

With these criminal referrals, we published a 60-page report of nothing hard evidence that no one has made a comment disputing anything we provided in the evidence.

Maria Bartiromo: Okay, so these criminal referrals will stand for five years beyond potentially Merrick Garland’s time there and Biden’s DOJ. Are you saying that we could expect a criminal referral against Joe Biden for money laundering? Is that what you just said?

Rep. James Comer: Well, I think that it’s no secret Joe Biden has committed many crimes, and I think that you’re going to see a report very soon. That report is imminent. That’ll probably be an interim report that updates everyone on the crimes that Biden and his administration have committed throughout this investigation and through the years of the Obama Biden administration.

Maria Bartiromo: You have subpoena power. Why not subpoena these people as well? Put them in the hot seat.

Rep. James Comer: We’ve subpoenaed all the associates. The only person to is Joe Biden. As you know, it’s hard to subpoena a sitting President, or the Democrats would have done that to Donald Trump. But I think that what we’ve done in all of our depositions and interviews has been very substantive, and it’s going to be very useful in accountability.