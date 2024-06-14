BREAKING: House of Representatives Passes Bill for Automatic Military Draft Registration of Young Men Between 18 and 26

The U.S. House of Representatives has recently passed an amendment as part of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2025.

The amendment H.R. 8070 will automatically register all draft-age male U.S. residents with the Selective Service System for a possible military draft, based on information from other Federal databases.

This new system of automatic draft registration would replace the existing system, in place since 1980, in which young men have the freedom to decide whether or not to sign up for the draft.

According to People’s World, the automatic draft registration proposal was initiated by the Selective Service System (SSS) as part of its annual budget request to Congress.

The Gateway Pundit reported that it was introduced by Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (D-Pa.). Houlahan is a former Air Force officer. It was endorsed by HASC Chair Mike Rogers (R-Ala.) and approved by a voice vote of the full committee without audible opposition.

The amended bill states:

Automatic Registration: The Military Selective Service Act (50 U.S.C. 3801 et seq.) is amended by striking section 3 (50 U.S.C. 3802) and inserting the following new section 3: “SEC. 3. (a)(1) Except as otherwise provided in this title, every male citizen of the United States, and every other male person residing in the United States, between the ages of eighteen and twenty-six, shall be automatically registered under this Act by the Director of the Selective Service System. “(2) This section shall not apply to any alien lawfully admitted to the United States as a nonimmigrant under section 101(a)(15) of the Immigration and Nationality Act (8 U.S.C. 1101) for so long as he continues to maintain a lawful nonimmigrant status in the United States.

The bill was approved in the House with a vote of 217 to 199. Among the votes, 211 Republicans supported the measure, while Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA), Thomas Massie (KY), and Matt Rosendale (MT) voted no.

196 Democrats voted against the bill, with 6 breaking ranks to vote in favor. The legislation now advances to the Senate for further deliberation.

In an X post, Rep. Greene defended her decision to vote no on the bill.

“Today I voted NO on the NDAA. While there were many great things in the bill, it still allocates the annual $300 million to the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative which is used to fund the war in Ukraine. I am adamantly opposed to the war in Ukraine and I do not think funding a foreign war should be a mandatory annual funding requirement in our US military funding bill. The House also passed a measure automatically registering men aged 18 to 26 for selective service as part of the NDAA. I think we all know where that could lead.”

The NDAA also featured the largest military pay raise in history. Read the press release below from Bill Huizenga (R-MI):