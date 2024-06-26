Madison McMurray Launches Debut Podcast With American Economist Dr. Gary Wolfram: Bidenomics Vs. Trump’s Free Market [VIDEO]

The Gateway Pundit congratulates 26-year-old Madison McMurray on her first podcast with Hillsdale Economics Professor Dr. Gary Wolfram.

Madison works in the Detroit automotive industry. She’s a professional bodybuilder with a passion for learning and political discourse. Her goal is to examine important political, economic, and social issues that impact our country and to help people, especially those from her generation, better understand how these issues affect them.

Dr. Gary Wolfram of Hillsdale College joined Madison to discuss the current state of the US economy and the importance of a free-market system.

Dr. Gary Wolfram is the author of A Capitalist Manifesto: Understanding The Market Economy And Defending Liberty, the William E. Simon Professor of Economics and Public Policy at Hillsdale College, and President of Hillsdale Policy Group. He holds a Ph.D. from the University of California at Berkeley and has taught at Hillsdale College since 1989.

Dr. Wolfram’s extensive public policy experience includes roles as Chief of Staff for Congressman Nick Smith, Michigan’s Deputy State Treasurer for Taxation and Economic Policy under Governor John Engler, and Senior Economist to the Republican Senate in Michigan.

He continues to advise on Michigan’s economic policy. He is also the author of “A Capitalist Manifesto: Understanding the Market Economy and Defending Liberty,” with writings featured in National Review and Real Clear Markets.

In the podcast, McMurray and Dr. Wolfram discuss fundamental economic concepts to help listeners understand how the US economy operates. They explore the idea of free-market capitalism and its critical role in ensuring long-term economic growth and prosperity.

McMurray and Dr. Wolfram also compare the failed economic policies of the Biden administration with the free-market policies of the Trump administration. They examine what can be done to course-correct the economic downturn resulting from Biden administration policies and how a Trump presidency could resolve many of the financial hardships Americans face today.

Their discussion covers a range of topics, including minimum wage, automation, inflation, interest rates, taxation, and trade. They highlight instances where free-market capitalism has driven economic success in the United States, and government intervention has resulted in economic failures such as unemployment, inflation, and national debt.

Listeners of this podcast will gain a better understanding of economics, regardless of their prior knowledge, and acquire the tools to form their own opinions on local and federal government policies.

Watch here:

Professor Gary Wolfram’s book, A Capitalist Manifesto: Understanding The Market Economy And Defending Liberty, is available for purchase HERE.