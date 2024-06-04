Louisiana Passes Bill Ordering Surgical Castration of Convicted Pedophiles

The state of Louisiana will not be a good place to be a convicted pedophile.

On Monday, Republican lawmakers passed a bill that will allow judges to order the surgical castration of pedophiles found guilty of various sex crimes including rape, incest and molestation against any child younger than 13.

Several other states – including Florida and Texas – already allow the chemical castration of pedophiles in certain circumstances. However, Louisiana would be the first state to impose surgical castration instead.

“This is a consequence,” Republican state Sen. Valarie Hodges said during debates over the bill. “It’s a step over and beyond just going to jail and getting out.”

Of course, the democrats worked to protect child r*p*sts and block the measure, but the Republican controlled…

Somewhat surprisingly the legislation was authored by a Democrat, state Sen. Regina Barrow, although her fellow Democratic lawmakers overwhelmingly voted against it.

“We are talking about babies who are being violated by somebody. That is inexcusable,” Barrow said about the proposed legislation. “For me, when I think about a child, one time is too many.”