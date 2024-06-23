LOL: “If Joe Biden Shows Up and Doesn’t Keel Over on His Way to The Podium, He’s Had a Good Night” – The View Co Hosts Preview Low Expectations for Biden at First Presidential Debate This Week (VIDEO)

In a segment with the ladies from The View, co hosts Sarah Haines, Ana Navarro, and Alyssa Farah Griffin previewed the upcoming debate between Biden and Trump this Thursday and their low expectations for sleepy Joe against his formidable opponent.

Biden is currently holed up at Camp David doing debate prep, AKA experimenting with drug cocktails to find the right mix of performance-enhancing drugs. Biden is also practicing standing– for a whole 90 minutes!

As The Gateway Pundit's Cristina Laila wrote, "The bar is set so low for feeble Biden that all he has to do is show up and not keel over, and he will be applauded."

Ana Navarro concurs, saying that all they're looking for is for Biden to show up and not "keel over on his way to the podium" to have a good night while claiming that Trump's "minions have done themselves such a disservice with all of these edited cut and splice videos."

Fox reports:

The panelists considered what Trump and Biden both need to do for successful debates. Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said Trump will have a good night if he appears "not crazy" and keeps his talking points to substantive policy. Ana Navarro added that if Biden shows up and stays conscious, he will have been successful, since that would counter a conservative narrative. "I think the Republicans and Trump and his minions have done themselves such a disservice with all of these edited cut and splice videos spreading around of Biden seeming lost and decrepit," she said. "They’ve lowered the bar so that if Joe Biden shows up and doesn’t keel over on his way to the podium, he’s had a good night."

Also during the segment, Joy Behar worried, "What if Trump says something about his son?" and Sunny Hostin said she believes "Biden is a real statesman" who will "rise to that occasion" while attacking Trump over the sham guilty verdict in the Democrats' election interference trial in New York.

Hunter Biden was recently found guilty in Deleware on all three felony charges related to gun possession after a three-hour jury deliberation. He now faces up to 25 years behind bars. However, Trump in a statement did not focus on Biden's drug use or his illegal firearm. A statement from the campaign reads, “This trial has been nothing more than a distraction from the real crimes of the Biden Crime Family, which has raked in tens of millions of dollars from China, Russia and Ukraine. Crooked Joe Biden’s reign over the Biden Family Criminal Empire is all coming to an end on November 5th, and never again will a Biden sell government access for personal profit.”

Additionally, as noted by Fox, "Trump, whose brother Fred Trump died of alcohol addiction in 1981, sympathized with Biden over his son's addiction in a recent interview with Fox News." Trump said in the interview, "It’s a very tough situation for a father. It’s a very tough situation for a brother or sister, and it goes on, and it’s not stopping, whether it’s alcohol or drugs or whatever it may be."

Trump will more likely hammer Joe "The Big Guy" Biden for his family's influence peddling and foreign business deals to make millions of dollars while he was Vice President of the United States in addition to his destruction of our country in record time while occupying the White House since 2020.

Hopefully, leftist CNN debate moderator Jake Tapper doesn't interrupt Trump to "fact check" and debate him while giving Biden full air time to lie about his record, accomplishments, and agenda as scumbag Chris Wallace did in 2020.

Watch below: