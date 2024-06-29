At Least 27 Climate Activists Arrested Ahead of Alleged Plans to Disrupt Airports During Busy Summer Travel Season

British media is reporting that at least 27 people affiliated with the radical environmental activist group Just Stop Oil were apprehended by authorities for their plans to disrupt airports during the busy summer travel season.

BBC reports:

Dozens of Just Stop Oil supporters suspected of planning to disrupt airports this summer have been arrested across England. The Metropolitan Police said 27 people were taken into custody, including some believed to be “key organisers” for the climate group. Six arrests were made in east London, four at Gatwick airport, and the rest from forces across the country. The force added the six who were arrested on Thursday evening at a community centre in London were there “as part of a publicly-advertised event promoting airport disruption”.

A Met spokesman shared that the operation occurred in Gloucestershire, Oxfordshire, Devon, Essex, Manchester, Surrey, Sussex, Norfolk, and West Yorkshire.

The arrests were made under the Public Order Act, which makes it illegal to conspire to disrupt national infrastructure.

Police arrest Just Stop Oil protest organizers as they eat soup. 6 people were arrested in London over the activists groups plans to protest at airports over the summer. The arrests come over a week after the group threw orange paint over prehistoric monument Stonehenge. pic.twitter.com/qyvgPWfJJy — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) June 27, 2024

Despite receiving hefty backing and funds from Hollywood and left-wing foundations, the group took to social media to beg for money to replace tech devices seized in the raids.

WATCH: Just Stop Oil Supporter Arrested and Carried out of Home “Oil and gas means collapse. It means the loss of everything that we know. They’ve come to my house and arrested me in my home.” Help us replace tech seized by the police — https://t.co/UwALfVupcp pic.twitter.com/RCbmQA4t8G — Just Stop Oil (@JustStop_Oil) June 28, 2024

The Gateway Pundit has reported on the global rise of vandalism and public temper tantrums by unhinged climate activists.

In October 2022, two disturbed women from Just Stop Oil threw tomato soup over Vincent van Gogh’s ‘Sunflowers’ on display at London’s National Gallery.

In June 2022, another pair from Just Stop Oil glued themselves to the frame of another Vincent Van Gogh painting.

In France, a 36-year-old man dressed as an old lady tried to break the glass protecting the famous Mona Lisa painting before throwing a cake on its surface.

Just last month, two elderly Just Stop Oil protestors, Reverend Dr. Sue Parfitt, 82, and Judy Bruce, an 85-year-old retired biology teacher, entered the British Library, where two of the four surviving copies of the Magna Carta reside, and attempted to use a chisel and hammer to break the glass case protecting the historic document and held a sign that read, “The government is breaking the law” and asked, “Is the government above the law?”