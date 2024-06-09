Law Professor Dr. Francis Boyle, Who Drafted the 1989 Biological Weapons and Antiterrorism Act, Claims COVID-19 mRNA Injections are Weapons of Mass Destruction in New Affidavit

Dr. Francis Boyle, a Harvard-trained professor and the architect of the 1989 Biological Weapons Anti-Terrorism Act, which was unanimously approved by both Houses of the U.S. Congress and signed into law by President George H.W. Bush, has issued an affidavit declaring COVID-19 mRNA vaccines as biological weapons and weapons of mass destruction, Dr. Joseph Sansone first reported.

Dr. Boyle’s affidavit, which was submitted as part of an emergency petition for a writ of mandamus in Florida, argues that the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines violates several statutes, including the U.S. Code on Biological Weapons and Florida’s statutes on weapons and firearms.

This petition, aimed squarely at Governor Ron DeSantis and Attorney General Ashley Moody, calls for an immediate halt to the distribution of these injections in Florida and demands the confiscation of existing vaccine supplies.

According to Dr. Joseph Sansone, the original Emergency Petition for a Writ of Mandamus was filed on March 3rd, 2024, in the Florida Supreme Court. It was later transferred to the Circuit Court in Leon County on March 20th, 2024. After the Circuit Court dismissed the case on April 9th, 2024, it moved to the appellate court. The Appellate Brief was filed on Memorial Day, May 27th, 2024.

Dr. Boyle, one of the world’s leading legal experts on biological weapons, has added considerable weight to the case with his affidavit. The case already boasts a substantial body of evidence provided in the writ of mandamus, including affidavits from med-legal advisor and biotech analyst Karen Kingston and Ana Mihalcea, M.D., PhD.

According to Dr. Sansone, the pleadings claim that the distribution of these injections violates several laws, including:

Biological Weapons 18 USC § 175; Weapons and Firearms § 790.166 Fla. Stat. (2023);

Federal Crime of Treason 18 USC § 2381;

Treason § 876.32 Fla. Stat. (2023);

Domestic Terrorism, 18 USC § 2331;

Terrorism § 775.30 Fla. Stat. (2023);

Murder § 782.04 (1)(a) Fla. Stat. (2023);

and Genocide 18 USC §1091;

Florida Drugs and Cosmetic Act § 499.005 (2) Fla. Stat. (2023);

Fraud § 817.034 Fla Stat. (2023);

Accessory After the Fact § 777.03 Fla. Stat. (2023);

and Florida Medical Consent Law § 766.103 Fla Stat. (2023).

Dr. Boyle’s signed affidavit reads:

Pursuant to 28 USC 1746, I, Francis A. Boyle declare under penalty of perjury that the statements contained herein are true and correct to the best of my knowledge. I am Francis A. Boyle, a professor of international law at the University of Illinois College of Law. I received an AB (1971) in Political Science from the University of Chicago, then a JD degree magna cum laude from Harvard Law School, and AM and PhD degrees in Political Science from Harvard University. I have advised numerous international bodies in the areas of human rights, war crimes and genocide, nuclear policy, and bio-warfare. In 1985 | publicly called for and then drafted the U.S. domestic implementing legislation for the Biological Weapons Convention, known as the Biological Weapons Anti-Terrorism Act of 1989, that was approved unanimously by both Houses of the U.S. Congress and signed into law by President George H.W. Bush with the approval of the United States Department of Justice. See my book Biowarfare and Terrorism (Clarity Press: 2005). It is my expert opinion that, ‘COVID-19 nanoparticle injections’ or ‘mRNA nanoparticle injections’ or ‘COVID-19 injections meet the criteria of biological weapons and weapons of mass destruction according to Biological Weapons 18 USC § 175; Weapons and Firearms § 790.166 Fla.Stat. (2023).

In 2022, The Gateway Pundit reported that the Florida Supreme Court approved Governor Ron DeSantis’ request to impanel a grand jury to investigate Covid vaccine manufacturers.

The order read:

“1. A statewide grand jury shall be promptly impaneled for a term of twelve calendar months, to run from the date of impanelment, with jurisdiction throughout the State of Florida, to investigate crime, return indictments, make presentments, and otherwise perform all functions of a grand jury with regard to the offenses stated herein. 2. The statewide grand jury shall be drawn from the certified jury lists submitted by the chief judges of the Fifth, Sixth, Tenth, Twelfth, and Thirteenth Judicial Circuits.” the order read. 3. The Honorable Ronald Ficarrotta, Chief Judge in and for the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit, is designated as presiding judge over the statewide grand jury. In his capacity as the presiding judge, the Honorable Ronald Ficarrotta shall maintain judicial supervision of the statewide grand jury, and all indictments, presentments, and formal returns of any kind made by such grand jury shall be returned to the presiding judge. The presiding judge may designate an alternate presiding judge in the event of calendar conflicts or otherwise and to assist in the administrative process of the statewide grand jury. 4. John A. Tomasino, Clerk of the Supreme Court of Florida, is hereby designated clerk of this statewide grand jury and is empowered to deputize any clerk of a circuit court or any deputy clerk of a circuit court to issue necessary process and to carry out the administrative functions of the statewide grand jury.”

“Today I’m announcing a petition with the Supreme Court of Florida to impanel a statewide grand jury to investigate any and all wrongdoing in Florida with respect to COVID vaccines,” DeSantis said during a COVID vaccine accountability roundtable.

Governor Ron DeSantis’ move to launch a statewide grand jury investigation into injuries associated with the Covid vaccine follows an announcement from Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo. The Surgeon General declared that his office is beginning a study into instances of myocarditis in individuals who have received the shot.

“We are initiating a program here in Florida where we will be studying the incidence in surveillance of myocarditis within a few weeks of Covid-19 vaccination for people who died,” Dr. Joseph Ladapo said.

“This is going to be a surveillance study using, working with some of our medical examiners in Florida. We’re also going to be working with the University of Florida so there will be a component that has more of a research or research forum to it, but we will answer this question,” he said.

“It is a question that I’m sure keeps the CEOs of Pfizer and Moderna up late at night hoping no one ever looks, but we’re going to look here in Florida.”