LAUGHABLE: Hakeem Jeffries Says House Democrats Are Fighting to Make Life More Affordable for Americans

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries is on Twitter/X claiming that House Democrats are fighting to make life more affordable for Americans.

Does anyone believe this? When was the last time you heard Democrats in Congress talking about inflation, gas and food prices, or the cost of housing, unless they were defending Biden by lying about all of it?

They seem far more interested in promoting climate change and LGBT issues than anything having to do with making life more affordable.

Look at his tweet:

No one is buying it.

According to The Hill, House Democrats seem pretty focused on their continuing attacks on the U.S. Supreme Court:

House Democrats press Roberts to investigate Supreme Court ethics issues

Rep. Jamie Raskin (Md.), the top Democrat on the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) are asking whether Chief Justice John Roberts has taken any action to investigate conflicts of interest concerning two fellow Supreme Court justices.

A letter from the Oversight Democrats on Thursday addresses both lavish trips and other undisclosed gifts given to Justice Clarence Thomas, as well as reports detailing the displaying of two flags associated with the “Stop the Steal” effort at Justice Samuel Alito’s homes.

The good news? Right now, it looks like Republicans are going to hold the House in November.

Photo of author
Mike LaChance

You can email Mike LaChance here, and read more of Mike LaChance's articles here.

 

