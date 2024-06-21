LAUGHABLE: Hakeem Jeffries Says House Democrats Are Fighting to Make Life More Affordable for Americans

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries is on Twitter/X claiming that House Democrats are fighting to make life more affordable for Americans.

Does anyone believe this? When was the last time you heard Democrats in Congress talking about inflation, gas and food prices, or the cost of housing, unless they were defending Biden by lying about all of it?

They seem far more interested in promoting climate change and LGBT issues than anything having to do with making life more affordable.

Look at his tweet:

Making a difference in the lives of the American people requires focus. House Democrats are fighting to make life more affordable. Do extreme MAGA Republicans care about anything other than Trump? — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) June 20, 2024

No one is buying it.

House Democrats are fighting to destroy our country — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) June 20, 2024

You are the driving force of the inflation. How stupid do you think we are? 6 months before the election and now you notice the Americans struggling because of you. Go away Obama Jr. — Alaskagirl (@Alaskacryptogi1) June 20, 2024

If it gets any worse than what it is we will all be homeless. This economy is the worst since the depression. So please stop. Leave it alone you have done enough damage. https://t.co/4YNV7X7ziK — Jean Wright (@JeanWright0710) June 20, 2024

Under your President, gas prices have skyrocketed, grocery prices are outrageous and mortgage rates are at 7.5% compared to 2%. Please explain to me how you are making life more affordable? https://t.co/8hbRzgyegn — Carol Mariani (@PatriotCarol12) June 20, 2024

According to The Hill, House Democrats seem pretty focused on their continuing attacks on the U.S. Supreme Court:

House Democrats press Roberts to investigate Supreme Court ethics issues Rep. Jamie Raskin (Md.), the top Democrat on the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) are asking whether Chief Justice John Roberts has taken any action to investigate conflicts of interest concerning two fellow Supreme Court justices. A letter from the Oversight Democrats on Thursday addresses both lavish trips and other undisclosed gifts given to Justice Clarence Thomas, as well as reports detailing the displaying of two flags associated with the “Stop the Steal” effort at Justice Samuel Alito’s homes.

The good news? Right now, it looks like Republicans are going to hold the House in November.