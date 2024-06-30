Laissez Les Bons Temps Rouler! Globalist French President Emmanuel Macron Gets CRUSHED in French Parliamentary Elections – Marine Le Pen’s Populist National Rally in First After Round One

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, France’s globalist president Emmanuel Macron took a massive gamble earlier calling for a snap election following an enormous defeat in the EU elections earlier this month.

Now, his bet has officially blown up in his face.

The right-wing populist National Rally Party (FN), led by Macron’s arch-nemesis Marine Le Pen, won the first round of France’s parliamentary elections on Sunday. Macron’s party, the Ensemble Alliance, slipped to a distant third place.

Current results show FN taking 34% of the vote, with the far-left New Popular Front (NFP) coalition five points behind at 29%. The Ensemble alliance sits at 21%.

️ Elections #legislatives2024 : 1er tour Les estimations à 20H49 (France entière) RN et alliés : 34%

NFP : 29,1%

Majo . Présid : 22%

LR et DVD : 9,5%

Reconquête : 0,7%@IfopOpinion pour @TF1 @LCI pic.twitter.com/5fMjsKgCJN — Ifop Opinion (@IfopOpinion) June 30, 2024

It may just be the first round, but Macron’s party is guaranteed to suffer massive losses in the National Assembly (they currently hold 249 of the 577 seats) no matter what happens next, as this piece will later explain.

Le Pen addressed supporters following her party’s successful evening. As The Guardian reported, she said that democracy has spoken and that citizens have demonstrated they want to turn the page.

But she also stressed the critical importance of the second round next week and called for all her party’s voters to mobilize. She argued that an absolute majority is needed so that Jordan Bardella can become prime minister and that no French person will lose rights.

CNN notes that while FN will likely win the most seats in the National Assembly, it could short of the 289 seats required for an absolute majority. This means that France could be heading for a hung parliament and more political uncertainty.

Currently, RN is projected to garner between 230 and 280 seats in the 577-seat lower house, the NFP between 125 and 165 seats, and Ensemble with just 70 and 100 seats.

Given the disastrous results for Macron’s party, the focus now turns to whether the French President will resign. The Gateway Pundit’s Paul Serran previously shared a report from French Radio Channel Europe 1 that Macron would be discussing with his team the possibility of resigning from the presidency in case of another right-wing victory.

“The resignation of the president is not a taboo. Yes, today we have to consider all scenarios,” claimed the channel’s source.

But any such resignation will likely not come until after next week, and the French left has a trick up its sleeves to steal seats from FN. The Guardian reports that senior members in the NFP alliance, which include Jean-Luc Mélenchon, the leftist leader of Unbowed France (LFI), have vowed to withdraw in all constituencies where RN finished first and the NFP candidate third.

Macron and his party have not made the same vow at this time, only to promising look at each seat based on its merits.

This matters because the French electoral system is complicated and not proportionate to nationwide support for a party. As the Times of Israel notes, French legislators are elected by district, and a parliamentary candidate requires over 50 percent of the day’s vote to be elected outright in the first round of voting.

Should this not occur, the top two contenders, along with anyone else who won support from more than 12.5% of registered voters, will advance to a second round.

Given the current results, pollster Ipsos has estimatedthat there will be between 285 and 315 three-way contests, possibly more than half of the house seats and up to four times as many as the previous record in 1997.

This means there is still plenty of room for political shenanigans, though most benefits will not go to the Ensemble Alliance.