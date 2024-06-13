Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn’s Los Angeles Home Burglarized Twice in Few Months, Now Require 24/7 Security

California’s crime wave shows no sign of abating.

According to actress Goldie Hawn, the Los Angeles home she shares with partner Kurt Russell was burglarized twice in the space of a few months.

Speaking on an episode of Kelly Ripa’s Let’s Talk Off Camera podcast, Hawn said the “terrible” crime wave had forced them to relocate to Palm Desert, more than 100 miles outside of the city they used to live in.

“I walked into my closet and I just lost it,” Hawn said of the first incident. “They had broken in from the balcony to our bedroom, our closets. And they completely knocked down my door, which is a safe door, so they’re very, very sophisticated, and they got a lot of my goodies.”

Hawn then revealed that just four months later, someone tried to enter the property while she was in it.

“I hear this big thump upstairs — and I was alone; Kurt wasn’t there — and I went, ‘What the hell was that?’ she continued. “It was just like, was that a sonic boom? Did somebody jump somewhere? And as it turned out, the next day, we discovered that they were trying to get in my bedroom while I was in the house.”

She then revealed that she had hired 24/7 security to ensure she and her family were kept safe from possible home invasions and other forms of crime.

“I’ve had a guard, especially when I’m alone now,” she explained. “I’m never without a guard. We have a nice relationship with our guard, and you feel good. You feel good.”

Goldie is not the only star targeted by burglars in the Democratic-controlled city where crime is spiralling out of control.

According to TMZ, the homes of King Bach, Corinna Kopf, Farrah Aldjufrie, and Patrick Patterson in Los Angeles have all experienced break-ins over the past sx months.