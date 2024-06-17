King Nigel I.: Farage Overtakes Rishi Sunak’s Tories in UK, Slams Globalist David Cameron, Announces “I Will Be Prime Minister 2029”

”Mr. Brexit“ and Trump-Bannon ally Nigel Farage is once again trouncing the British Conservative Party out of nowhere, overtaking the Tories just two weeks after throwing his hat in the ring for the July 4 elections. Tory hardliner Suella Braverman invited Farage to join the Conservative Party, while RINO Foreign Secretary David Cameron accused Farage of wanting to “destroy” the Conservatives.

Current British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called snap elections in May, hoping to avert further erosion in Tory support over his failed globalist agenda. Now, the ploy seems to be exploding in his face as Sunak’s Conservatives come in third in the latest YouGov poll at 18%, led by Farage’s Reform Party (19%) and Keir Starmer’s Labour Party (37%).

That would mark the first time in their 190-year history the Conservatives faced a serious electoral challenge from the right.

This is the third time Farage has founded a party that upset the Tories after the UK Independence party (UKIP) forced the Brexit Vote 2016, and the Brexit Party forced the resignation of PM Theresa May 2019.

Rishi Sunak doesn’t want you to share this clip. It would be a shame if you did. pic.twitter.com/M4ae6ySctz — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) June 14, 2024

Former Home Secretary Suella Braverman urged Farage to join the Conservatives, telling the London Times: ‘”We need to, in the future, to find some way to work together because there shouldn’t be big differences between us.”

However, Foreign Secretary David Cameron accused Farage of wanting to “destroy” the Conservatives.

Writing in the Telegraph, Farage called Cameron “A disgrace to Britain”.

“Cameron has the nerve to claim that, after 14 years of failure, the Tories now have a plan to deal with Britain’s immigration crisis. By contrast, he says, all I offer is “inflammatory language and hopeless policy,” Farage wrote. “By “inflammatory language”, does he mean my stating the fact that 3.5 million immigrants have come to the UK over the past three years alone? Or that, under the current Tory Government, one more migrant enters the UK every minute?”

Farage reminded readers how his “Brexit Party” drove Theresa May from office 2019 and forced the election of Boris Johnson on the promise to “get Brexit done”.

“Yet five years and three Tory prime ministers later, we are patently no nearer to taking back control of our borders and our laws,” Farage chided Sunak’s Conservatives.

“That betrayal of Brexit is ultimately why millions of furious voters have turned their backs on the remains of the Conservative Party. It is why Keir Starmer’s Labour is set to win on July 4th, despite the lack of public enthusiasm for his party, his personality or his six big election pledges – which do not include a word about migration.

It is also why I decided to stand for election. In two weeks, Reform UK has breathed life into this zombie general election and overtaken the Tories in major opinion polls, winning the support of millions of people across the country who have simply had enough of the establishment parties.

In his lowest personal insult at the weekend, the Tory Foreign Secretary accused me of using “dog whistle” politics to play on popular prejudices. As ever, the biggest insult here is directed at the voters, who snobs such as Lord Cameron of Chipping Norton see as dumb mutts to be herded into pens. I trust the good judgement of the British people to see through such Tory prejudice.

Cameron is right about one thing. There is “no place for Farage” in this divided, sinking hulk of a Conservative Party. My place is leading the real opposition to Labour, and building the resistance to the threat of a one-party state over the next five years. The last conservatives in the Tory Party, such as Suella Braverman, are very welcome to join the revolt.”

Farage said he intended to use the 2024 election to establish a “bridgehead” in the House of Commons and become prime minister 2029.