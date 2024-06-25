Kenyan Parliament Erupts in Flames, At Least 8 Shot Dead by Police During Protests Against $2.7 Billion Tax Hike

After hundreds of protestors attempted to storm Kenya’s parliament over opposition to a $2.7 billion tax hike, at least eight people have been shot dead by police, and the parliament is in flames.

According to Reuters, police opened fire on demonstrators after they broke through police barricades on Tuesday and stormed the country’s parliament complex.

Inside the building, politicians passed legislation to raise taxes by $2.7 billion.

In addition to those killed, reports suggest at least 50 additional people have been wounded.

Protestors who breached the barricades also set portions of the parliament ablaze.

Kenyan media outlet KTN TV said it has been threatened with a black-out by the government if it continues to cover the protests but vows they “shall not be cowed by any threats.”

BREAKING NEWS: Government threatens to shut down KTN We have received threats from authorities of intention to shut us down. We wish to inform the public of our commitment to defend public interest. We shall not be cowed by any threats. pic.twitter.com/gmeih8Snk5 — KTN News (@KTNNewsKE) June 25, 2024

Watch:

FLASH: The Kenyan parliament has just ERUPTED IN FLAMES as protests against the $2.7 BILLION TAX HIKE turn violent. The hikes were spurred by Kenya’s latest IMF DEAL. As Harvard Prof. Robert Barro puts it, “THE IMF DOESN’T PUT OUT FIRES, IT STARTS THEM.”pic.twitter.com/xyMcAucfNg — Steve Hanke (@steve_hanke) June 25, 2024

Anti-Finance Bill protesters gain entry into Parliament Buildings, Nairobi, destroy property, burn down sections of the parliament forcing MPs to scamper for safety as police disperse demonstrators. pic.twitter.com/x8HjrCQ3Ze — KTN News (@KTNNewsKE) June 25, 2024

8 protestors confirmed dead; MPs forced to scamper for safety as police disperse demonstrators#Financebillprotests pic.twitter.com/tDeGWfWOz3 — KTN News (@KTNNewsKE) June 25, 2024

You can watch KTN News coverage below: