Kate Middleton Has a Princess Day at the Annual ‘Trooping the Colour’ Parade, in First Public Appearance Since Disclosing Her Fight Against Cancer

While filled with incredible privilege, the life of a real Princess of Wales is no fairy tale – but it has its days.

Her ‘spirited appearance’ at the annual Trooping the Colour parade in London today (15) marks the first time she was seen by the general public since revealing her cancer battle in March.

Her horse-drawn carriage ride was a welcome distraction from her late worry-filled life.

Soon, her health took a turn for the worse, and unlike any common citizen, she did not have the right to patient confidentiality.

So, she had to come public to inform the Kingdom and the world of her health struggles.

In her absence from the public eyes, she was still a fixture in the media for all the wrong reasons.

New York Post reported:

“The 42-year-old Princess of Wales attended the splashy military ceremony in honor of King Charles’ birthday after announcing Friday that she was currently well enough to attend.”

The Princess of Wales arrived in Buckingham Palace in a car with her children and husband Prince William.

“Middleton received a boisterous ovation from thousands of royal fans who lined the Mall route as she and her three children traveled in a carriage.

King Charles and Queen Camilla led the procession while William rode on horseback.”

Middleton and her children later peaked from a window to watch the ceremony at Horse Guards Parade, where she stood for roughly five minutes before she was brought a chair.

The traditional parade features thousands of marching soldiers and horses, along with a Royal Air Force flyover and music.

It celebrates, in June, the birthday of King Charles, which actually takes place in November.

