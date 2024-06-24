KASH PATEL EXCLUSIVE: Speaker Paul Ryan and His Team Rigged Our Russiagate Investigation Before He Started It

The single greatest criminal fraud perpetrated by the DOJ/FBI, in conjunction with their conspirators in the mainstream media and the Hillary Clinton campaign, was the creation, utilization, and submission of the Steele Dossier for unlawful surveillance purposes.

In June 2016, the Steele Dossier was commissioned by the Hillary Clinton campaign, using campaign dollars laundered through their law firm Perkins Coie. These funds were paid to Fusion GPS, which hired Christopher Steele—a former MI-6 operative—to create this fabricated dossier.

Steele was simultaneously an FBI informant on the government payroll and on the Democratic Party’s bankroll. At the time, no one outside of the DOJ/FBI cabal knew what the Steele Dossier was or that it was used in all four Trump-world FISAs.

In the beginning of 2017, then-Speaker of the House Paul Ryan commissioned his select committee on intelligence to investigate all Russia collusion claims—what became known as the Russia Gate investigation.

Through then-chairman Nunes, we reported directly to Ryan and required his office’s consent on all steps taken; that’s what it means to be a select committee of the Speaker.

After BuzzFeed leaked the Steele Dossier in January 2017, the mandates of our investigation expanded at the direction of Speaker Ryan- uncover the origins of the Steele Dossier: to determine its truth, who created it, and who funded it.

In early 2017, we discovered that almost the entirety of the Dossier was used in the FISA warrants. However, we were not allowed to disclose this information for almost a year because it was classified.

Our investigation ultimately discredited the Steele Dossier, leading the DOJ Inspector General to conclude there was no legal basis to submit it to the FISA Court, which later rescinded multiple unlawful FISA warrants against Trump-world.

Pursuant to our investigation, we collected thousands of pages of classified documents related to the Steele Dossier and conducted almost 70 interrogations under oath of anyone connected to it. We questioned everyone involved in the creation, dissemination, or funding of the Steele Dossier.

Shockingly, Speaker Paul Ryan, who oversaw the entire investigation, knew about the Steele Dossier the entire time but never disclosed this to the committee or the public. THE PRESS REPORTED IN DECEMBER 2018 THAT RYAN’S TOP ADVISOR AND LATER CHIEF OF STAFF JONATHAN BURKS, RYAN’S MAIN INTERLOCUTOR WITH THE INTELLIGENCE COMMITTEE, GOT AN EARLY LOOK AT THE ENTIRE STEELE DOSSIER.

This revelation was forced into the open through resulting litigation in the United States and Great Britain after our Russia Gate main findings. When finally exposed, Paul Ryan’s spokesperson provided the ultimate DC deflection, “Burks has never met Christopher Steele nor received any document directly from him. However, he was aware of and had read the dossier prior to its publication.” WHAT. They launched a congressional select committee’s investigation into Russia Collusion based on a document they saw before it went public, then never told us about their connections to the smoking gun???

Had we known this information during our investigation, we would have placed Paul Ryan and his chief of staff under oath to answer the same questions posed to everyone else. Instead, Paul Ryan and his chief rigged the oversight investigation by withholding crucial information. How did the Speaker’s office become aware of the Steele Dossier? Who informed them? Why did they conceal this information from the committee they tasked with uncovering everything about the Steele Dossier and Russia Gate?

These unanswered questions remain because we were deprived of the opportunity to discover the full truth due to a lie orchestrated by Speaker Ryan and his staff. Think about it— we reported to Ryan/Burks literally every single week for over a year, in person. They knew every direction and turn of our investigation; they were the chain of command.

Every time I went to the Speaker’s office to get a subpoena authorized, every time we tried to force the DOJ/FBI to produce documents and witnesses, and every time we were blocked from access, Paul Ryan made the calls.

He and his team were complicit with the FBI/DOJ because they despised Trump. This corruption by Paul Ryan must not be forgotten. His actions undermined our democracy, obstructed justice, and allowed a fraud to permeate the highest levels of government.

Paul Ryan is the ultimate government gangster in this saga—just another senior government official caught in the rig who thinks there is an alternate justice system for him. I wonder if he discussed any of this with Rosenstein and Wray while they were busy illegally surveilling myself and other senior staffers who exposed Russia Gate. Too bad we never got the chance to ask him under oath.

Go ahead, ask me how I know…

Kash Patel was the chief investigator and senior counsel for the Russia Gate Investigation on the House Permanent Select Committee for Intelligence.