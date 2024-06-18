Justin Timberlake Arrested in New York For DUI – Blew Through Stop Sign, Swerving, Refused Breathalyzer (VIDEO)

Singer and songwriter Justin Timberlake was arrested Monday night for driving under the influence of alcohol in the Hamptons in New York.

Timberlake was partying at The American Hotel bar in Sag Harbor in the Hamptons Monday night before he hopped in the driver seat of his BMW and blew through a stop sign.

Police began tailing Timberlake and noticed he was swerving.

Timberlake refused the breathalyzer after failing the field sobriety tests.

According to reports, Timberlake was arraigned on Tuesday on one count of DUI and running a stop sign. He was released from custody without bail.

TMZ reported that Timberlake told cops he had “one martini” and followed his friends home. However, according to a witness, Justin Timberlake was “wasted” and drinking other people’s drinks before he was arrested for driving under the influence.

The 43-year-old singer was spotted in handcuffs Tuesday morning.



courtesy of The Daily Mail

TMZ reported:

TMZ has obtained the police report tied to Justin Timberlake’s arrest — and the cops spell out exactly what they say they saw while Justin was on the road. Per the doc, Sag Harbor police say they first spotted Justin after he blew past a stop sign a little more than half a mile away from the American Hotel … where he left a get-together with friends. Cops say that’s when they started following Justin … at which point they claim he failed to stay in a straight line on the road — tailing him for about another half mile before they finally hit the lights. Justin was eventually pulled over at an intersection — which is in a residential area, mind you — and at that point, cops say they suspected he was under the influence. The signs that cops cite for their determination … bloodshot/glassy eyes, a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath, unable to divide attention, slowed speech, unsteady afoot … and cops go on to say he performed poorly on all field sobriety tests. One last thing … cops claim Justin said, “I had one martini and I followed my friends home.” There’s no mention of Justin’s friends intervening in this police report, but we’re told friends of his attempted to intervene during this stop … asking them to cut him a break.

TMZ obtained surveillance video of Timberlake driving his BMW X7 right before he was pulled over. Timberlake appears to be swerving.

