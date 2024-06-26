JUST IN: Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos Recall WINS! Recall Election Expected on August 6 After WEC Meets on Thursday

The effort to recall Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos successfully turned in enough signatures to trigger a recall election.

This is despite Robin Vos’ attempts to intimidate recall circulators with surveillance and police investigations and to sabotage efforts using unknown individuals from across the nation.

Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) staff released a 223-page memo Tuesday, recommending that “the Commission find the petition sufficient, and that the Commission formally attach a certificate of sufficiency to the petition.”

The Wisconsin Election Commission just announced that Assembly Speaker Robin Vos will now face a recall election. Vos has angered many GOP voters in the state by refusing to support election integrity measures introduced after the rigged 2020 election. — Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) June 26, 2024

The recall effort comes after a recent discovery that Vos sits on the CCP-tied Legislative Leaders Foundation Board of Directors. Likely because of this, Vos “has not moved on legislation to hold China accountable when he’s had multiple opportunities to do so,” according to a Wisconsin State Legislator.

Additionally, Vos has fought against efforts to secure elections and get to the bottom of the stolen 2020 election in Wisconsin. It is speculated that he is doing everything possible to stop Trump in 2024, including fighting vigorously to keep corrupt Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe in office.

However, Vos argues that because recall signatories are electors of the “63rd Assembly District” and the state Supreme Court ruled that the legislative maps are unconstitutional, “the recall was initiated in the incorrect Assembly District and fails.”

This is despite Vos still being listed as representing the 63rd Assembly District:

According to the Racine Recall Committee, the WEC will meet on Thursday to certify the recall. Recall organizers say the WEC will hear from attorneys for the recall and attorneys for Vos and vote on whether or not to issue a recall.

The election is expected to be set for August 6:

The Wisconsin Elections Committee (WEC) recommends certification of the recall petition and the recall election of Robin ‘CCP’ Vos! August 6th should be the recall election. WEC will meet to certify on Thursday the 27th of June. pic.twitter.com/xpKlwTQWuP — Racine Recall Committee (@RacineRecall) June 25, 2024

Per Wis Politics: