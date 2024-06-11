BREAKING: Four Democrat Leaders Arrested and Charged with Election Fraud in Bridgeport, Connecticut

Four Democrat leaders were arrested and charged this week with election fraud in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

The voter fraud was tied to a 2019 mayoral primary race.

Bridgeport City Councilman Alfredo Castillo, Vice Chair of Bridgeport’s Democrat Party Wanda Geter-Pataky were charged with election tampering.

Two campaign workers Nilsa Heredia and Josephine Edmonds were charged with election fraud and unlawfully possessing another person’s absentee ballot.

Wanda Geter-Pataky was also charged with witness tampering, the Connecticut Mirror reported.

Via WFSB:

The Connecticut Mirror reported:

Connecticut prosecutors charged four Bridgeport political operatives on Tuesday with abusing the absentee balloting system during the city’s 2019 Democratic primary for mayor. Bridgeport city councilman Alfredo Castillo and Wanda Geter-Pataky, the vice chairwoman of the city’s Democratic Party who became the face of another major election scandal last year, are among those charged. The Connecticut Chief State’s Attorney also charged Nilsa Heredia and Josephine Edmonds, two other campaign workers who were involved in the 2019 primary between Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim and his Democratic challenger, Marilyn Moore.

It took several years to finally arrest the Democrats who engaged in election fraud in 2019.

Wanda Geter-Pataky, one of the bad actors involved in the 2019 fraud continued her illegal ballot dumps in the 2023 primary mayoral race.

The election fraud in Bridgeport was so bad in 2023 that a judge overturned the mayoral primary results

Last November Superior Court Judge William Clark ordered a new election to be held, citing bombshell video evidence of election fraud as the basis for his decision.

The Gateway Pundit reported in September that mayoral candidate John Gomes’ campaign released a damning video showing evidence of election fraud in the Bridgeport Democratic primary. The video has prompted an investigation by the Bridgeport Police Department for “possible misconduct.”

The video on the Gomes campaign’s Facebook page shows a woman dropping stacks of ‘illegal’ ballots into an absentee ballot box outside the Bridgeport government center, where the city’s Registrar of Voters office is located.

WATCH:

This is the OUTRAGEOUS video of the Democrat Clerk stuffing illegal ballots into the City drop box and visiting it multiple times in one day This video was leaked by a whistleblower inside the City and @gatewaypundit helped share it with the world pic.twitter.com/XRUl52PtYZ — George (@BehizyTweets) November 1, 2023

The Gomes campaign was able to identify the woman in the footage as Wanda Geter-Pataky, the Vice Chairwoman of the Democratic Town Clerk and a vocal supporter of incumbent Mayor Joe Ganim, who is seeking reelection. Gomes’ campaign claims that the video shows Geter-Pataky dropping off stacks of absentee ballots ahead of the September 12th primary.



Incumbent Mayor Joe Ganim (L); Challenger John Gomes (R)

To be clear, Tuesday’s charges did NOT address the crimes committed by the Democrat operatives during the 2023 mayoral primary between incumbent Joe Ganim and challenger John Gomes.

There is a separate investigation into the 2023 election fraud in the 2023 primary mayoral race in Bridgeport, Connecticut.