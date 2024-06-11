JUST IN: Judge Cannon Denies Trump Motion to Dismiss Some of Jack Smith’s Classified Documents Case – Here are the Details

Judge Aileen Cannon on Monday denied Trump’s motion to dismiss some of the charges in Jack Smith’s classified documents case.

President Trump and his co-defendant Walt Nauta filed a motion to dismiss charges related to obstruction and false statements.

Cannon denied the motion but removed a paragraph in Jack Smith’s superseding indictment.

This is the paragraph in Smith’s indictment Cannon has removed. She called Smith’s reasons for including this alleged incident in his indictment “not appropriate.” pic.twitter.com/h1YZMyujzI — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) June 10, 2024

Fox News reported:

The federal judge presiding over the classified documents case against former President Trump has denied a motion to dismiss some of the charges in the indictment. Trump’s legal team had sought to throw out more than a half dozen of the 41 counts in the indictment, which accuses the former commander in chief of illegally hoarding classified documents from his presidency and conspiring with others to conceal sensitive files from the federal government. The defendants had challenged counts related to obstruction and false statements, but U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon issued an order Monday saying that “the identified deficiencies, even if generating some arguable confusion, are either permitted by law, raise evidentiary challenges not appropriate for disposition at this juncture, and/or do not require dismissal even if technically deficient, so long as the jury is instructed appropriately and presented with adequate verdict forms as to each Defendants’ alleged conduct.”

Judge Aileen Cannon will hold an expanded hearing on the validity of Jack Smith’s special counsel appointment.

President Trump previously filed a motion to dismiss Jack Smith’s classified documents charges based on the “unlawful appointment and funding of Special Counsel.”

The evidentiary hearing is set for June 21.

Judge Cannon last month indefinitely postponed the classified documents case after Special Counsel Jack Smith admitted to tampering with evidence.

The Judge vacated the May 20, 2024 trial date. It may be several months until Judge Cannon sets a new trial date.

Jack Smith admitted the FBI messed with the boxes containing “classified” documents they seized from Trump and can’t be sure the order or the placement of the documents.

The DOJ previously assured the Court that the placement of classified documents as originally found had been maintained – THEY LIED!

The DOJ in August 2022 lied to the Court when they claimed the red, blue and yellow sheets shown in the viral photo of the classified documents indicated their classification status.

The FBI admitted they messed with Trump’s documents! The FBI used cover sheets as placeholders for the classified documents.