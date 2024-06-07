Joe Rogan on the Lawfare Campaign Against Trump: ‘Scary How Many Democrats Are Willing to Allow This’ (VIDEO)

During a recent episode of his podcast, Joe Rogan was speaking to comedian Tony Hinchcliffe and remarked that the Democrat lawfare campaign against Trump is ‘scary’ in that so many Democrats are fine with it.

He correctly points out that Democrats are setting a precedent that they may soon regret.

He recalls how the left wanted Obama to go after Bush and Cheney for war crimes and notes that Obama – who killed an American citizen with a drone strike – could now face similar charges if someone wanted to go after him.

Transcript via Real Clear Politics:

Like, if you have the backing of the political party, it doesn’t matter, especially the party that’s in charge. What’s scary is how many Democrats are willing to allow this kind of stuff to happen. A lot of them are aware of it. There was this one lady that went viral, and she was talking about it, and she was saying, “You have to understand, I’m not a Trump supporter. I don’t like Trump, but this is really dangerous for democracy. Nobody can justify this, and nobody could say this guy should be in jail for this. This doesn’t make any sense.” And especially if you wanted to look at past presidents with the same scrutiny. There are so many instances of things that you could go after. This is one of the things Obama said when he got into office. They were talking about George Bush and Dick Cheney being charged with war crimes. And he was saying, “We’re not going to look to the past; we’re going to look towards the future. We’re not going to prosecute anybody.” Imagine if, when Obama got into office, he decided to prosecute Dick Cheney and George Bush for crimes against humanity. Oh, my God. Do you know how crazy that would be? You know how divided the country would be then? Well, that’s the same thing kind of taking place now on a lesser scale, obviously, because it’s not a war crime you’re charging someone with, but you could. You could charge Trump with war crimes. You could find some things that he did, especially with bombings. Even what Obama did — during the administration, they dropped a drone on a US citizen. No trial, no nothing. Boom. TONY HINCHCLIFFE: Trump didn’t even go for Obama. He didn’t go for Hillary. He could have. He could have tried them for things. JOE ROGAN: Well, especially Hillary, especially with the whole email thing, the deleting the emails. TONY HINCHCLIFFE: And supposedly Trump’s the crazy one. Trump’s the loose cannon.

Here’s the clip:

“This is really dangerous for Democracy. Nobody can justify this.” Joe Rogan and Tony Hinchcliffe on the Democrats devolving the U.S. into a banana republic by putting Donald Trump in jail. pic.twitter.com/yNXxENNnvJ — Mythinformed (@MythinformedMKE) June 6, 2024

The left’s hatred of Trump is pathological. They would burn down the country just to get rid of him. They will eventually pay a political price for it.