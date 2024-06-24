Joe Biden’s Potential Drug Cocktail Revealed and CNN Shows its True Colors (VIDEO)

CNN’s Kasie Hunt just gave us a preview of what President Trump can expect from the CNN debate moderators Thursday night. Hunt cut off Trump Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt when she started to bring up the anti-Trump bias CNN’s Jake Tapper.
This as more and more supporters of President Trump want Joe Biden drug tested. Just what is Joe Biden Jacked up on. The former White House physician gives us his thoughts on the possible drug cocktail that could include “Viagra for the Brain.”
