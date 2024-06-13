Joe Biden’s Daily Pharmaceuticals Reportedly Revealed

As Gateway Pundit readers know, Joe Biden continues to decline mentally every day, although there are times when he suddenly gets a bolt of energy. This has led many to wonder what drugs Biden is on.

For example, just today, Biden was caught wandering off during a skydiving event at the G7 Summit before Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni retrieved the doddering fool.

Investigative journalist Paul Sperry says he has uncovered the whole cocktail of drugs Dementia Joe is allegedly ingesting to keep himself going.

The five drugs he listed in his X tweet are Eliquis, Crestor, Pepcid, Dymista, and Comirnaty.

Eliquis is an anticoagulant medication used to treat and prevent blood clots and strokes. Back in 1988, Biden suffered a blood clot in his lung and was sent to Walter Reed Medical Center for treatment.

Crestor is a drug used to lower bad cholesterol levels while Pepcid helps control heartburn and stomach ulcers.

Dymista is a combination medication containing azelastine and fluticasone that is used to treat seasonal allergies. Biden has suffered from sinus issues throughout his life.

Arguably, the most interesting drugs on the list is Comirnaty. This drug is found in Pfizer’s COVID shot, suggesting that Biden is still addicted to the Fauci Ouchie.

Some X posters, though, were skeptical this was the complete list of drugs Biden was taking. Adderall was among the most popular mentions.

The only way we will all know for sure if this is the complete list is if Biden submits to a drug test in public. But that will almost certainly never happen.