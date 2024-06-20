JOE BIDEN’S AMERICA: Five Illegals Arrested in Kidnapping of 14-Year-Old Girl From Her Indiana Home

Joe Biden’s America.
Five illegal aliens on Monday were arrested in the kidnapping of a 14-year-old child from her Indiana home.
- Marlon Aguilar, 44, from the Honduras
- Arturo Eustaquio, 41, from Mexico
- Noe Guzman Hernandez, 24, from Mexico
- Daniel Ruiz Lopez, 19, from Honduras
- Carlos Funez, 56, from Honduras
The girl’s father last saw his daughter getting into a black SUV and reported her missing to law enforcement.
Missouri State Troopers were able to locate the missing girl after her phone pinged a tower on Highway 36. The vehicle was heading west. Police believe the illegals were taking the teen to California to meet with a man she met online.
The illegals were tracked down in Macon County. They were all charged with second-degree kidnapping and first-degree endangering the welfare of a child.
KTVO reported:
Five men were taken into custody Monday morning in northeast Missouri after a teenage girl was reported missing from her home in Indiana.
The suspects are accused of kidnapping the 14-year-old.
The teen’s father had last seen her getting in a black SUV and reported her missing to police in Indiana.
Just before 2 a.m. Monday, Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers were notified that the girl’s cell phone was pinged going westbound on U.S. Highway 36. A short time later, a Shelbina police sergeant saw a black SUV with Texas plates heading west.
Just before 2:30 a.m., a trooper saw an SUV matching the description and initiated a traffic stop in Macon County.
BIDEN MIGRANT CRIME: Five illegals — three from Honduras and two from Mexico — have been arrested in the kidnapping of a 14-year-old girl from her Indiana home. pic.twitter.com/3YY13lEYeq
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 20, 2024