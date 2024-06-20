JOE BIDEN’S AMERICA: Five Illegals Arrested in Kidnapping of 14-Year-Old Girl From Her Indiana Home

by

Joe Biden’s America.

Five illegal aliens on Monday were arrested in the kidnapping of a 14-year-old child from her Indiana home.

  • Marlon Aguilar, 44, from the Honduras
  • Arturo Eustaquio, 41, from Mexico
  • Noe Guzman Hernandez, 24, from Mexico
  • Daniel Ruiz Lopez, 19, from Honduras
  • Carlos Funez, 56, from Honduras

The girl’s father last saw his daughter getting into a black SUV and reported her missing to law enforcement.

Missouri State Troopers were able to locate the missing girl after her phone pinged a tower on Highway 36. The vehicle was heading west. Police believe the illegals were taking the teen to California to meet with a man she met online.

The illegals were tracked down in Macon County. They were all charged with second-degree kidnapping and first-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

KTVO reported:

Five men were taken into custody Monday morning in northeast Missouri after a teenage girl was reported missing from her home in Indiana.

The suspects are accused of kidnapping the 14-year-old.

The teen’s father had last seen her getting in a black SUV and reported her missing to police in Indiana.

Just before 2 a.m. Monday, Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers were notified that the girl’s cell phone was pinged going westbound on U.S. Highway 36. A short time later, a Shelbina police sergeant saw a black SUV with Texas plates heading west.

Just before 2:30 a.m., a trooper saw an SUV matching the description and initiated a traffic stop in Macon County.

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.