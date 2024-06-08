Joe Biden Unveils New Scheme to Kill Off Gas-Powered Vehicles After Government Roll-Out for EV Charging Stations Crashes and Burns

Joe Biden is not letting government incompetence prevent them from achieving their goal of destroying the American auto industry and forcing ordinary citizens to drive inefficient electric vehicles.

As the Daily Mail reported, the Transportation Department issued a mandate on Friday for automakers to squeeze another 16 miles per gallon out of their cars to remain in business. At the same time, they must double the fuel efficiency of their trucks.

This is the Regime’s latest push to ensure all Americans have no choice but to use electric vehicles by 2032 as the outlet notes. It also comes as the Biden regime finalized a slate of economically crippling environmental regulations curbing gas-powered vehicle tailpipe emissions less than two months ago.

Here is more from the Mail on the new mandate:

The latest rules impose average miles per gallon limits across manufacturers’ entire product lines, so if they make more electric vehicles, they will find it easier to meet the targets. Their passenger cars will have to average 65 miles per gallon by 2031, up from 48.7 miles today. Pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles will have to average 45 miles rather than the 35.1 miles today. But heavy-duty pickup trucks and large vans will have to nearly double their fuel efficiency from 18.8 to 35 miles per gallon

The Transportation Department estimates the regulations will save eight billion tons of carbon emissions by around 2050.

This new scheme comes as the Biden regime admitted last week that only seven electric charging stations have been built since the $1 trillion Bipartisan “Infrastructure” Bill was signed into law by Biden in November 2021. The legislation had authorized the federal government to build 500,000 EV charging ports by 2030.

Radical-left Senator Jeff Merkley (D-OR), one of Congress’s leading climate alarmists, angrily lashed out during a Senate hearing on Wednesday while sharing news of this unsurprising government debacle.

“That’s just pathetic,” Merkley said. “Something is terribly wrong, and it needs to be fixed.”

Biden has taken Merkley’s fury to heart, and ordinary Americans will once again pay a heavy price. The only sure way to reverse this madness is by electing Donald Trump in November.