Joe Biden Falls Apart at Juneteenth Event: “She Know Long! She Knew Suhlongasuhijeruhhnied, Our Freedom Can Never Be Secured!” (VIDEO)

This is why Joe Biden’s handlers usually hide him for several days after he returns from an overseas trip.

Joe Biden completely fell apart Monday evening at the Juneteenth concert.

On Monday evening, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris hosted a Juneteenth concert featuring Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle on the South Lawn of the White House.

Joe Biden, a lifelong racist, signed a law making Juneteenth a federal holiday in 2021.

No one knew what Juneteenth was until recently.

Just one year before making it a federal holiday, Joe Biden had no clue what Juneteenth was and he actually confused it with the Tulsa Massacre.

81-year-old Biden returned to the White House Monday evening after a 5-day trip to Paris, France, and immediately made his way to the South Lawn for the Juneteenth concert.

He looked exhausted.

Joe Biden was spotted sipping an orange drink (Gatorade?) just to stay awake.

This mysterious orange drink is the only thing keeping Crooked Joe Biden from falling into a deep slumber. Yikes! pic.twitter.com/bLworpJuWW — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 11, 2024

Biden slurred through his speech. He completely fell apart.

“She know long! She knew suhlongasuhijeruhhnied, our freedom can never be secured!” Biden said.

BIDEN: "She know long! She knew suhlongasuhijeruhhnied, our freedom can never be secured" pic.twitter.com/Ip44EUEVZt — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 11, 2024

Biden shuffled away after an embarrassing evening.

