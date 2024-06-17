Joe Biden to Deplete Oil Reserves to Artificially Lower Gas Prices Months Before Election

Joe Biden will deplete the US’s oil reserves to artificially lower gas prices months before the presidential election.

When Biden was installed in January 2021 nationwide average gas was $2.39 per gallon. Today gas is $3.44 per gallon thanks to Joe Biden’s war on domestic oil production.

The Washington Examiner reported:

President Joe Biden is prepared to release more oil from the country’s strategic reserves if gas prices increase during the summer. This is the latest plan by the Biden administration to counter higher prices at the pumps and the more expensive prices on various goods due to inflation. A Biden administration energy adviser suggested gas prices are “still too high” for many in the country and said he favors taking action to “cut them down a little bit further.” “We will do everything we can to make sure that the market is supplied well enough to ensure as low [a] price as possible for American consumers,” Special Presidential Coordinator for Global Infrastructure and Energy Security Amos Hochstein told the Financial Times. “I think that we have enough in the SPR if it’s necessary.”

Earlier this year Biden Regime canceled its plan to refill the Strategic Petroleum Reserve because oil is “way too expensive.”

Recall that Biden drained the SPR to its lowest level in 40 years.

Biden sold the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserves (SPR) to Europe, India and China.

Joe Biden depleted the SPR to help China.

In October 2022 Joe Biden absurdly claimed he would be refilling the oil reserve at $70 a barrel to make money.

“By selling from the [oil reserve] at the higher price of $90 earlier this year and then re-filling it in the future at a lower price around $70 will actually make money,” Biden previously said.

A few years ago the Democrats blocked President Trump from filling the Strategic Oil Reserves at $24 per barrel.

The Democrats cost the US BILLIONS in potential profits.

To add to the scandal, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm secretly consulted with CCP energy officials before Joe Biden released barrels of oil from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) in 2021.

“Secretary Granholm’s multiple closed-door meetings with a CCP-connected energy official raise serious questions about the level of Chinese influence on the Biden administration’s energy agenda,” APT Executive Director Caitlin Sutherland told Fox News.

The Department of Energy (DOE) downplayed the Biden Regime’s consultation with CCP officials and said the meeting was a part of the agency’s effort to ‘combat climate change.’

Sleep well, America.