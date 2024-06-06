J6er Larry Block Jr. Speaks Out After Being Freed: “Never Again Should There Be a Political Prisoner in the United States… Thank God Almighty, I’m Free at Last”

Retired Air Force Larry Block Jr., a J6er recently released after 372 days of incarceration, has stepped forward to share his experiences and thoughts on the current state of the United States. His words are a stark reminder of the political climate we find ourselves in, as well as a call to action for Americans.

Block was sentenced to two years in prison for his role in the January 6 Capitol attack. The sentence, handed down by U.S. District Judge John Bates, comes as a shock to many who knew Brock as a decorated military officer.

Brock was convicted of obstructing the joint session of Congress during the 2021 Capitol riot, among several other misdemeanor charges. Prosecutors had recommended a harsher sentence of five years in prison, citing Brock’s “very troubling” and violent rhetoric leading up to January 6.

Brock is a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel who flew combat missions in Afghanistan before retiring. A retired Air Force major general praised Brock’s military service, citing an incident where Brock risked his life to protect U.S. forces from a Taliban attack.

“Retired USAF Lt. Col. Larry Brock graduated from the Air Force Academy and went on to pilot the A-10 for more than 20 years in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Syria. He is a Christian, Father, Texan, and life-long Patriot. Larry has dedicated his life to the United States of America,” according to his website.

However, Judge Bates emphasized that Brock’s military service did not outweigh the severity of his actions on January 6. This decision has sparked debate among conservatives who believe that Brock’s service record should have been taken into account.

Following his involvement in the Capitol event, Brock’s commercial airline pilot licenses were revoked by the Federal Aviation Administration, according to AP.

In a video posted on X, Block detailed his 372 days of detention, which he described as a testament to the erosion of fundamental American rights.

Block Jr.’s first act upon release was to express gratitude towards God and those who supported him during his incarceration.

“The first thing I must do is give thanks to my Lord and savior, Jesus Christ, for my deliverance and liberation,” he said.

Block Jr. then turned his attention to the state of civil liberties in America. He lamented the erosion of rights that Americans once took for granted, such as free speech, the right to assemble, a speedy trial, and trial by a jury of peers.

“But now,” he said, “those rights just don’t exist anymore.” He criticized the current state of affairs where FBI censorship and propaganda, warrantless surveillance, indefinite pretrial and post-conviction detention have become commonplace.

He also pointed out the discrepancy in justice meted out to different individuals, creating a two-tier system. From former presidents to common men like himself, he argued that political show trials have become a norm rather than an exception.

In response to this perceived injustice, Block Jr. called on fellow Americans to do more than just pray. He urged them to contact their representatives in Congress and demand they uphold the principles they claim to believe in.

He called for liberty for those who are oppressed and for the use of legislative power to ensure justice. If the representatives fail to meet these demands, Block Jr. urged voters to remove them from office.

“Never again should there be a political prisoner in the United States,” he said. His final words echoed those of Martin Luther King Jr., a man who himself was a prisoner of his government: “Free at last, free at last. Thank God Almighty, I’m free at last.”