Non-Violent J6er Julio Baquero III, Diagnosed With Stage 4 Gastric Cancer While in the Gulags, Has Passed Away

In April 2024, after being locked up since August 2023, J6er Julio Baquero found out that he had Stage 4 cancer and, fortunately, was granted compassionate release to go home and begin treatment. Julio was serving an 18-month sentence for exercising his 1st Amendment Right and walking through the US Capitol with doors held open by US Capitol Police. He was non-violent and did no damage while he was in or around the building.

Unfortunately, on Father’s Day, June 16th, Julio succumbed to the cancer. Julio came out of the gulags incredibly weak and wasn’t able to begin treatment immediately. He spent much of the remaining time he had going in and out of the hospital. He leaves behind his high-school sweetheart with whom he had three children aged 10, 11, and 20.

Julio’s family was tasked with an incredible burden while he was held captive during political retribution like his mother had taught him about in her home country of Venezuela. His high-school sweetheart had to run a household of three children with mounting legal and medical bills while also ensuring Julio had proper commissary access.

Julio’s son writes on his GiveSendGo:

With a very heavy, I must inform you all of the passing of my honey, my life partner, the love of my life. Julio has gone to be with God and suffer no more. He left this cruel world on Sunday June 16th, Father’s Day 2024. Thank you to all that have kept us in prayer and donated. The help and support we’ve received during this horrible time in our lives was incredible, and so very much appreciated. Now we must go about navigating this new way of life. Life without Dad, life without my Honey, life without Julio, we must turn to God for strength and guidance. We will leave our page open for some time. Please, continued support would be such a help with the consideration of funeral expenses and the medical bills still to come. Thank you, God bless you and God please give us strength.

If you can help this family during their time of need, please donate here. A year of this man’s life, of his children having their father, of his wife having her soulmate, was taken from them because he spent a few minutes inside the Capitol at the behest of US Capitol Police holding open the doors.

We reported on Julio’s diagnoses back in May: