IT’S ON! Trump Campaign Opening Field Offices Throughout Virginia and Minnesota

The Trump campaign is making a serious play for the blue states of Virginia and Minnesota and will be opening field offices throughout each state.

Recent polls have shown Trump tied with Biden in both places.

The idea that Trump is even competitive in these states is amazing and must have Democrats nervous. Biden should not have to defend these states.

FOX News reports:

Trump campaign expands operations in Minnesota, Virginia with opening of ‘Trump Force 47’ field offices Former President Trump is making a bold push into two states once written off as blue, opening a combined 19 field offices in Virginia and Minnesota with the 2024 presidential election less than five months away. The Trump campaign confirmed to Fox News that it is expanding operations in the two states that have voted reliably Democrat in recent presidential elections. The Trump campaign is in the process of securing leases for eight Trump Force 47 field offices in Minnesota and another 11 in Virginia, according to a Trump campaign memo obtained by Fox News on Friday. Staff have already been hired to manage each state, and the campaign is currently working to build out teams to work each field office in favor of the former president… The Trump campaign, which views both Minnesota and Virginia as competitive in the upcoming election, aims to flip both states as it pushes to expand the 2024 electoral map.

This is huge.

Word on the street is that the @realDonaldTrump campaign is opening 8 field offices across Minnesota! It's time to turn MN Red! Let's freaking go! pic.twitter.com/QmkJCLpomY — AK Kamara (@realakkamara) June 22, 2024

New: The Trump campaign is set to open 8 new field offices in Minnesota and 11 in Virginia. The Trump campaign believes by putting Minnesota and Virginia on the map it can add at least 12 additional pathways to 270. Via: CBS News @olivialarinaldi pic.twitter.com/i4ddFWRysT — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) June 21, 2024

BREAKING The Trump campaign is set to open 11 new field offices in n Virginia. Virginia is in play! pic.twitter.com/5nlgiz3LKy — ROOZ (@ROOZVA) June 22, 2024

Can you even imagine the media meltdown on election night if Trump wins either of these states?