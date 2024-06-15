“It’s Madness!” — Fitness Expert Jillian Michaels Blasts California Leftists, Reveals Reason for Fleeing the State (VIDEO)

The once-golden state of California is rapidly devolving into a lawless wasteland, resembling more of a third-world country than the thriving hub of innovation and prosperity it once was. The reason? The unchecked rule of left-wing politicians whose ‘woke’ policies have plunged the state into chaos.

The latest to join the growing list of voices criticizing these policies is fitness icon and media personality Jillian Michaels, who recently announced her decision to leave California.

In an interview with former ESPN anchor Sage Steele, Michaels lambasted the leftist policies that have turned her home state into an unrecognizable landscape.

“I grew up here. I’m a woman. I’m a gay woman. My mom’s a Jew. My dad’s an Arab. I have a black kid. And believe it or not, my son is half Latin,” said Michaels. “I hold a million cards in your game of woke victimology poker. And when I leave California, maybe you’ve lost your f—king mind. When you have me running from home, maybe it’s gone way too far.”

Michaels expressed concern over several laws passed in lawless California that are harmful to children and society at large.

Michaels pointed to laws decriminalizing sex work without providing sufficient regulations to protect the workers and laws allowing adults to sleep with minors without being labeled as sex offenders. She also expressed concern over laws that allow children to be put on cancer drugs to irreversibly change their bodies, calling these laws “madness.”

Below is the transcript of the interview:

Michaels: “So, some of these laws that are passing here are absolutely mind-boggling in relation to crime, protecting our kids. We’re decriminalizing everything, which arguably I would probably be okay with, but we’re not regulating any of it. So it’s like, okay, you’re going to decriminalize sex work, but only so women can legally loiter on the streets. Not to keep them safe, not to have them pay taxes, not to make them regularly check for STDs, not to take away the pimps out of the equipment. If you made that argument to me, I’d be like, ‘Well, yes, we want, of course.’ I could be liberal. I could go there with you. But I grew up this way. But when it’s like, ‘Oh, and then what we’re going to do is we’re going to pass a law for LGBTQ rights so that 24-year-old men can sleep with 14-year-old boys and not have as a sex offender because it’s just not fair to the gays.’ I’m like, what? That was, I think, early 2020 when they passed that law. I was like, if a 24-year-old man touches my 14-year-old son, I will get it gone and take the hat or seat into my own hands. Are you kidding? Or the fact that a 12-year-old child can be put on off-label cancer drugs to irreparably change their body. Again, if my son came to me and said, ‘Mom, my daughter, I think I’m trans.’ I’d say, ‘Okay, you want to dress this way? You want me to call you whatever the heck you want me to… Fine. Explore it. I love you. I’m cool. Do you as long as we’re safe.’ But we’re not changing your body until it’s fully developed. I’m sorry. Conversation’s over. [Kids] can’t even get a tattoo. It’s insane. I just can’t. It’s madness. It’s madness to me. I could go on and on and on, and it’s madness. I don’t know what’s going on here.”

